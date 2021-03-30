Lincoln City v MK Dons postponed after positive coronavirus tests in Imps squad
Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City
Friday's League One match between Lincoln City and MK Dons has been postponed because of coronavirus cases in the Imps camp.
The English Football League announced three positive Covid-19 tests from one club in its latest round of testing from 22 to 28 March.
Lincoln have closed their training ground, while players and staff have begun a period of self-isolation.
A new date for the match will be announced in due course.
The EFL will investigate the circumstances surrounding the postponement.
"Whilst the club is naturally disappointed in its inability to fulfil the fixture, the primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of its staff, players and opponents," a statement on the Lincoln website said.