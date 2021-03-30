Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Lincoln City are fourth in League One, seven points off the automatic promotion places

Friday's League One match between Lincoln City and MK Dons has been postponed because of coronavirus cases in the Imps camp.

The English Football League announced three positive Covid-19 tests from one club in its latest round of testing from 22 to 28 March.

Lincoln have closed their training ground, while players and staff have begun a period of self-isolation.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course.

The EFL will investigate the circumstances surrounding the postponement.