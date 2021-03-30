Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lazio had turned up at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and named a squad on 2 March, but their rivals remained 430 miles north.

Lazio must play Torino after the Rome club lost their appeal to be awarded victory against the Granata, who failed to show up for the original fixture because of quarantine restrictions.

Local health authorities told Torino not to travel to Rome on 2 March after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

League officials wanted the game played and Lazio turned up to face no-one.

Lazio wanted a 3-0 win awarded to them, but that was rejected by Italy's Sports Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Under Serie A rules, Torino were facing a one-point deduction for their no-show with Lazio entitled to a 3-0 win.

The Rome club can take their appeal further, to the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) Guarantee Board.

The circumstances of the postponement and appeals process is a repeat of the bizarre episode between Juventus and Napoli earlier in the season.

On that occasion, Napoli went on to win an appeal at CONI over their point deduction, with a rearranged fixture with Juve then scheduled.

After 27 games, Lazio are seventh in the table, six points off the top four, while Torino are battling to avoid relegation in 17th.