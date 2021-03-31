Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales captain Gareth Bale (left) has four assists in the last four games for his country

Wales caretaker manager Robert Page should take charge of the rescheduled Euro 2020 in June if Ryan Giggs cannot, says former striker Iwan Roberts.

Giggs had his bail extended to 1 May after denying an allegation of assault.

After losing to Belgium in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier, Wales beat Czech Republic on Tuesday to give Page a fourth success from six games.

"If Ryan Giggs isn't available to lead us to the Euros it has to be Rob Page," Roberts told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"You look at the national team's record since Page has been involved, we've won four and the one loss is against the best team in the world.

"He has got a response from the players, looking at the game [against Czech Republic] it probably was a must-win game. He can't do any more."

Former Wales defender and fellow pundit Danny Gabbidon also believes Page has now made his case to remain at the helm if Giggs' absence continues.

"He's the man, Pagey's the man, he ticks all the boxes, it makes sense in everything you think about - continuity, the players know him," Gabbidon told Elis James' Feast of Football podcast.

"If a manager was to come in now it could totally disrupt everything, not just tactically but the whole dressing room as well if the players don't take to him, this was an audition the last six days and he's passed it with flying colours."

The pundits' opinions are echoed by Daniel James, whose late header sealed the win against the Czech Republic in Cardiff.

Asked if Page could lead Wales through the Euros in Giggs' absence, James said: "Definitely, he's been unbelievable as you've seen.

"Whether he's been manager or not he's been such a big part of this squad.

"He's taken the role on so well, nothing has changed really, he gets his points across so well."

If Giggs is unable to take charge and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) decides not to continue with Page at the helm, a new manager will be needed at short notice.

Wales are set to begin their Euro campaign against Switzerland on Saturday, 12 June.

And Roberts, who won 15 caps for Wales, believes the time frame is too narrow to consider other options.

"Do you really want the upheaval of a new man coming in two months before the Euros?" Roberts added.

"It's too short a time to bring a new man in, Page has had six games in charge and the players have responded.

"He's not the most fashionable of names but the players are going the extra yard for him and have a smile on their faces."