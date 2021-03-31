Man City targeting Haaland as Aguero replacement, Kane also on shortlist

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments203

Erling Braut Haaland
Haaland has scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is targeting Erling Braut Haaland as Sergio Aguero's replacement - but there are other options if he misses out on the Norwegian, and they include England skipper Harry Kane.

On Monday it was announced City's record goalscorer Aguero will leave the club at the end of the season.

Guardiola has had a plan to bring in a new striker for some time now, which meant Aguero was likely to have even less playing time than he has had recently.

The finality over the Argentine's future does leave City clear to pursue replacements. And no matter who they eventually sign, it will be one of the biggest deals of the summer.

Haaland the number one target

It is no surprise 20-year-old Haaland is at the top of Guardiola's wish-list.

The Norway and Borussia Dortmund forward has become the most coveted young number nine in Europe through his sheer weight of goals and he will be looking to add to his tally against City in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Only prolific Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has scored more than Haaland's 21 goals in the Bundesliga this season, while earlier this month he reached 20 Champions League goals in only 14 appearances.

However, signing Haaland is not straightforward. His controversial agent Mino Raiola seemed to be suggesting the striker would be on the move this summer when in a recent interview with The Athletic, he told a story of an unnamed player who, together with his parents, he decided to leave with his club despite interest from elsewhere.

The player then suffered two ligament injuries, which virtually ended his career. "Sometimes football is a train that passes by," he said. "You can say 'let's take the next train'. But sometimes the next train doesn't come."

Yet there are reasons why a transfer in the summer of 2022 would make more sense.

Haaland's Dortmund contract does not expire until 2024, although it is thought to contain a release clause of 75m euros (£64m) that can be activated next year. In addition, financial constraints around Barcelona and Real Madrid are likely to take two of the most attractive potential destinations out of the equation this summer.

Still, if Haaland does leave, Chelsea and Manchester United will want to be kept abreast of developments and there are no guarantees City is where he will end up, even though his dad, Alfie, played for them.

In an interview with BBC sports editor Dan Roan in February, Raiola said: "Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you've been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England]."

What are the other options?

Harry Kane
Kane has scored 160 goals in 237 Premier League appearances

Kane's Tottenham future is the subject of huge debate.

Spurs seem to have gone backwards under Jose Mourinho and, at 27, time is running out for the England captain to win the game's major prizes.

However, Tottenham play City in the EFL Cup Final at Wembley on 25 April and although they will start as outsiders, they could at least end that 13-year wait for a major trophy.

As with Haaland, Kane's contract does not expire until 2024.

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku may be more easily attainable given the financial issues Inter Milan's Chinese parent company Suning are wrestling with.

Lukaku's club colleague Lautaro Martinez has also been mentioned as a target, although he is not a number nine in the conventional sense.

City flexing their financial muscle

Jack Grealish
Grealish has been one of the Premier League's standout players this season

It is less than five months since Guardiola signed a new City contract that will keep him with the Blues until 2023.

When Guardiola's new deal was announced, City were halfway in the Premier League and it was anticipated a major rebuild would be required.

Wind the clock forward and City are now 14 points clear at the top of the table and talk is intensifying over an unprecedented quadruple.

Guardiola has found a winning formula that does not even need a main striker and the strength of his squad appears beyond the scope of any rival, either domestic or in Europe.

But the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has an insatiable drive for perfection. Despite the presence of Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, he is actively looking at creative options, which is why Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish's name keeps cropping up.

Some of the steam seems to have gone out of links with Lionel Messi now the Barcelona presidential elections have brought some calm to the Nou Camp and on Wednesday Spanish newspaper Sportexternal-link said it was "case closed" on the Argentine moving to City.

But around the time of Guardiola's contract extension announcement, there was massive speculation over the pair being reunited and a further plan for Messi to be used later in his career across the wider City Football Group.

There was foundation to the stories, so it cannot be completely discounted he remains part of the bigger picture.

Left-back remains an issue, although Joao Cancelo's stunning form in the unique role that combines a full-back's defensive duties with those of a midfield pivot, has lessened the urgency of that search, while at the same time raising question marks over Benjamin Mendy's continued presence at the club.

Aguero to a Premier League rival?

Despite the injury problems that have dogged him this term, Aguero feels he can still play at a high level, so he is not intent on returning to Argentina just yet.

It is also known he has not ruled out moving to another Premier League club, as implausible as it may seem given his legacy at City is so great the club have already agreed to commission a statue of him.

So, while Barcelona is a possibility, along with Juventus, Inter and Paris St-Germain, it will be interesting to see whether any loose talk of interest from Chelsea and Liverpool develops into anything concrete, or even Manchester United given the uncertainty over Edinson Cavani's future.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

202 comments

  • Comment posted by Joris Bonson, today at 13:18

    Might as well buy both since no one seems to regulate how much they spend

    • Reply posted by selfy, today at 14:00

      selfy replied:
      So bitter.

  • Comment posted by theparfinator, today at 13:18

    I believe Haaland will be looking to add to his CL tally in his QUARTER FINAL against City, not L16 tie.
    You'd think someone would proofread these articles first!

    • Reply posted by Ayewhavingalaugh, today at 13:38

      Ayewhavingalaugh replied:
      It’s a low bar at BBC when it comes to journalism.

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 13:24

    We can all be jealous of City's money but Haaland is a top scalp for the PL. His record at 20 is staggering.

    • Reply posted by II, today at 13:27

      II replied:
      Did you hear the rumours that during the international break he
      Bought a house
      Submitted a transfer request

  • Comment posted by Gaz sometimes right, today at 13:23

    Man City don't need Kane but if he ever wants to win anything then Kane needs City or practically any other big club aboard.

    • Reply posted by AJ94, today at 14:17

      AJ94 replied:
      Abroad*

  • Comment posted by popeye, today at 13:48

    Man city may buy halland. There top transfer 62m though tax,agents fees went on top.Dortmund would put 120m-150m transfer fee with tax,agents fees on top. City may baulk at that. man utd's woodward did not buy sancho at 108m and extra's on top. Funny though uefa are changing debt to allow clubs to accumulate debt through transfers. Not long after barca's 1.37b and real's 901m debt were discovered.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 13:20

    Good signing for any aspirational side ... Although I think Grealish is good .. long term Haaland would be first signing ..
    Record is phenomenal and can only see him getting better, injuries aside.
    Be nice to see him gracing the PL

    • Reply posted by steve42, today at 13:23

      steve42 replied:
      Yeah for a real club not one invented by Arabs around 15 years ago.

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 13:20

    Would love to see pep manage a club where he hasn't got the luxury of unlimited cash flow. Let's see how he would cope at spurs

    • Reply posted by Willard Wilberforce Wiggins, today at 13:53

      Willard Wilberforce Wiggins replied:
      the same could apply to jurgen the german and jose the whinger

  • Comment posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 14:05

    His scumbag agent will want this kid moving around every few years to maximise his commission fees. Wherever he goes, he won't be there for long. He'll be at a few stepping stone clubs before he settles at a proper big club.

    • Reply posted by NeverGiveUp, today at 14:22

      NeverGiveUp replied:
      That's what City are, a stepping stone club!

  • Comment posted by Archie, today at 13:29

    SonofBilic- Whose money is clean? If you have enough to buy a premiership football club there will be some exploited downtrodden workers somewhere probably all on furlough at the tax payers expense. Aguero was/is a great player and deserves all the accolades and the statue and I am a lifelong West Ham fan.

    • Reply posted by should of would of could of, today at 14:05

      should of would of could of replied:
      Way to undermine your argument by comparing slave labour and human rights abuses with 'people on furlough'.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 13:19

    Financial fair play at its finest. I would love to see how these top Managers would fair with a team with no spending power and then see how wonderful they are. Mourinho with Porto and Klopp with Dortmund are the closest you get to this, with Pep only ever with money.

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 13:19

    Kane better option despite Haaland being younger and better. City gel as a team rather than having key individuals and I cant see Pep allowing a 20 year old to come in and earn more than the established stars. This is before we get started on Raiola.

    • Reply posted by II, today at 13:26

      II replied:
      If you see the Bundesliga, then retract this comment. Raiola, fair enough.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 14:23

    Haaland’s Dad is a pal of OGS. So we’ll see where he ends up?

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 14:26

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Not where Roy Keane played for sure. That rules out Forest then.

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 13:53

    Kane getting older and with poor ankles might not be a great prospect over the next few years.

    • Reply posted by fjortoft9, today at 14:28

      fjortoft9 replied:
      Deluded. Kane doesn’t rely on pace and it’s likely he’ll still be well class well into his 30s.

  • Comment posted by colt seavers, today at 13:32

    They are probably already planning a statue of haaland 😂

  • Comment posted by RiotZappa, today at 14:32

    I remember City fans (pre 2008) for years saying they were 'the true team of Manchester, we'll never be like them at Utd, only win by spending'.

    Then Middlesbrough beat City 8-1.

    Then black gold came.

    Awful human rights record.

    Now we have a paedophilia scandal.

    What a horrible, disgusting club.

  • Comment posted by Bales, today at 14:22

    Let Citeh spend whatever and get whoever and hand them the titles, clearly no financial penalty to actually adhere to. Football has died hate to say.

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 14:27

      Alan replied:
      That died 7 years ago when Liverpool failed FFP but UEFA let them off.

  • Comment posted by EU-Failed-the-Covid-Test, today at 14:21

    Haaland is the second best striker in Germany, after Robert Lewandowski

    Halland has 33 goals from 31 games
    Lewandowski has 43 from 36 (got 55 last year)

    Kane is a bit off their stats with 27 from 40

    If I was Haaland I would want to wait and go to Munich to replace RL in a couple of years. He could win everything there. At City? Doubt it.

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 14:26

      thelantern1212 replied:
      It's a fair bet he would go to Bayern if he stays in Germany because that is what they do. See who's doing well in their league and buy them up in the summer.

  • Comment posted by robt, today at 13:47

    What amazes me about Haaland is that Ole didnt make him his first signing at united for peanuts after managing him at molde? Surely must give ole sleepless nights!

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 13:47

    Haaland is way better than Harry Kane. Haaland has everything. Additionally Jadon Sancho recently said that Haaland was the fastest player at Dortmund. But he won't come to England. He'll most likely end up at Real Madrid as a replacement for Benzema.

    • Reply posted by GorbleGorble, today at 13:56

      GorbleGorble replied:
      He'll go wherever his agent gets the most money.

  • Comment posted by The Well Known Unknown Person, today at 13:41

    Erling Haaland would be an exciting signing but a bit speculative for the amount of money Dortmund would want for him. Not easy to envisage a forward from Norway being prolific in the Premiership. Harry Kane a top striker and a safer choice and he surely would take the move because Spurs are probably not going to win anything whilst he plays for them. Jack Grealish also got to be after for a move.

    • Reply posted by GorbleGorble, today at 14:00

      GorbleGorble replied:
      Haha on the off chance you're not trolling, might I point out Ole was prolific.

      Also, imagine if someone said "can't see an Ivorian being prolific in the PL" and decided not to sign Drogba.

      Anyone who would prefer Kane in their team over Haaland is smoking better stuff than I am.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport