Despite recent slip-ups Hearts are two wins from the Scottish Championship title

Hearts' potential title-clinching game against Alloa Athletic will be live on BBC Scotland on Friday, 9 April.

Robbie Neilson's men have a 10-point lead over Raith Rovers with five Scottish Championship matches left.

Victory at Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday would leave Hearts one win from the title when bottom club Alloa visit Tynecastle.

Kick-off is at 19:45 BST, with live coverage on the BBC Scotland channel and website.

The meeting of Dunfermline and Dundee on 13 April will also be shown with an 18:00 kick-off.

Hearts head coach Neilson has come under pressure after a run of poor performances and two wins in eight games.

The Edinburgh side's shock Scottish Cup second-round exit to Highland League champions Brora Rangers was followed by a league defeat at home to Queen of the South last weekend.