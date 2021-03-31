Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Joe Montemurro (right) helped Arsenal win the Women's Super League in his second season in charge

Arsenal head coach Joe Montemurro is to leave the Women's Super League club at the end of the season.

The 51-year-old is to take "a professional break" in order to spend more time with his family.

"This has been the hardest professional decision of my life," he said. "I absolutely love this job and club."

After taking over at Arsenal in 2017, Australian Montemurro helped lead the Gunners to their first WSL title in seven years in 2019.

During his three and a half years in charge, they have also reached four domestic cup finals, including back-to-back Continental League Cup wins, and a Champions League quarter-final.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the WSL table and on a four-game winning run as they bid to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

"My time at Arsenal has been a fantastic adventure, the highlight of my coaching career," said Montemurro.

"I've had the opportunity to work with and learn from some of the best in the industry on and off the pitch.

"I'm hugely grateful to the club for their unrelenting support during my time here and in understanding and respecting my decision.

"My focus now is helping the team to complete the season strongly and finishing as high as possible in the WSL, leaving the club in good shape for the future."

Arsenal confirmed Montemurro will leave the club on 31 May and the search for his successor is under way.

They travel to WSL strugglers Bristol City on Sunday, three points behind third-placed Manchester United with a game in hand.