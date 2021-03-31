Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Eden Park is New Zealand's largest sports stadium

Stadium Australia in Sydney will host the 2023 Women's World Cup final, while New Zealand's Eden Park in Auckland will stage the event's opening game.

Adelaide, Brisbane, Dunedin, Hamilton, Melbourne, Perth and Wellington were the other seven cities in Australia and New Zealand selected to host matches.

The 2023 version will be the first in the women's game to feature 32 sides - up from the current 24.

The competition is scheduled to take place from July to August 2023.

Both Australia and New Zealand will also host one semi-final each with the full match schedule for the Women's World Cup 2023 to be announced later this year.

Australia and New Zealand qualify for the World Cup as hosts.

The United States won the Women's World Cup for a record fourth time in 2019 after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in France.