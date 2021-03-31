Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Abbie Magee, left, joins Lauren Wade in missing Northern Ireland's historic play-off

Defenders Rachel Newborough and Abbie Magee are the latest players to be ruled of Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 play-off with Ukraine.

Linfield right back Magee and Charlton Athletic's Newborough have both sustained knee injuries.

NI's growing absentee list includes Lauren Wade, Caitlin McGuinness, Caragh Hamilton, Demi Vance and Megan Bell.

The first leg takes place in Ukraine on 9 April before the return fixture in Belfast four days later.

"It's really hard to take for everybody that we have had our own physical outbreak of injuries," said Shiels after a scan on Tuesday revealed the severity of Magee's ACL injury.

"Abbie's news was yet another blow to our team. At this moment in time she is our best player and this has been a hammer blow to her and to the team."

The growing number of injures will be a concern for Shiels in the build-up to Northern Ireland's first-ever play-off for a major finals.

Defender Laura Rafferty is being monitored ahead of the tie as she continues to rehab from an ACL injury, however her lack of gametime with Bristol City means it uncertain if she will be fit to play any part over the two legs.