Former Watford manager Boothroyd has been in charge of the England Under-21s since 2016

England Under-21s boss Aidy Boothroyd says he is still the right person for the job, despite his side's European Championship exit at the group stage.

Although England won 2-1 in their final game, Croatia's injury-time goal eliminated them at the group stage for the fifth time in six competitions.

England finished bottom after earlier defeats by Portugal and Switzerland.

Asked if he should continue to lead the team, Boothroyd said: "I think so. I'll keep going and we'll see what happens."

Defeats in the opening two games meant England needed a two-goal winning margin against Croatia to stand any chance of progressing.

England's win put them level on points with Switzerland and Croatia but the late goal for Croatia saw them edge the three-way head-to-head on goal difference.

"We didn't get knocked out today, we got knocked out by Switzerland," said former Watford manager Boothroyd.

"The way we played in the first two games is not a reflection of what we are."

The 50-year-old Yorkshireman has been in charge since 2016, replacing Gareth Southgate when he took over the senior side.

Before Wednesday's crucial match against Croatia, Boothroyd described the role as "the utterly impossible job"..

Boothroyd's side won the Toulon Tournament in 2018 but were knocked out of the last European Championship in 2019 at the group stage without winning a game.

The Young Lions have not won the Under-21 Euros since 1984.

After their last-gasp elimination by Croatia, England midfielder Curtis Jones was involved in some scuffles with the celebrating opponents and was shown a red card.

Boothroyd denied any of his players had been racially abused, saying: "It got a bit heated. It was just the disappointment of one team celebrating and our lads being disappointed."