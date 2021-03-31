Armenia v Romania

First Half ends, Armenia 0, Romania 0.
Line-ups
Armenia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Yurchenko
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 3HaroyanBooked at 40mins
- 2Calisir
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 11BarseghyanBooked at 22mins
- 5Grigoryan
- 8Muradyan
- 7BayramyanBooked at 28mins
- 20Karapetian
- 14Briasco
Substitutes
- 4Voskanyan
- 6Angulo
- 9Babayan
- 10Hakobyan
- 12Aivazov
- 15Spertsyan
- 16Beglaryan
- 17Udo
- 18Shaghoyan
- 21Grigoryan
- 22Adamyan
- 23Bichakhchyan
Romania
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Nita
- 2MogosBooked at 24mins
- 6Chiriches
- 3Tosca
- 11Bancu
- 7Stanciu
- 18Marin
- 20Man
- 8Cicaldau
- 10Maxim
- 9PuscasBooked at 40mins
Substitutes
- 4Popescu
- 5Nedelcearu
- 12Lazar
- 13Keseru
- 14Hagi
- 15Andonie Burca
- 16Radu
- 17Bicfalvi
- 19Tanase
- 21Mihaila
- 22Malino Paulino
- 23Cretu
- Referee:
- Andris Treimanis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Alin Tosca (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia).
Post update
Attempt saved. Dennis Man (Romania) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Razvan Marin.
Post update
Offside, Armenia. Norberto Briasco tries a through ball, but Aleksandre Karapetian is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. André Calisir (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Tigran Barseghyan with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Maxim.
Booking
George Puscas (Romania) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Romania. Conceded by André Calisir.
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Puscas (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Razvan Marin with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Romania. Conceded by Artak Grigoryan.
Post update
Foul by Alexandru Maxim (Romania).
Post update
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Alin Tosca.
Booking
Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Vasile Mogos (Romania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia).
Post update
Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu (Romania) wins a free kick on the right wing.