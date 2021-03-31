World Cup Qualifying - European
ArmeniaArmenia0RomaniaRomania0

Armenia v Romania

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Armenia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Yurchenko
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 3HaroyanBooked at 40mins
  • 2Calisir
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 11BarseghyanBooked at 22mins
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 8Muradyan
  • 7BayramyanBooked at 28mins
  • 20Karapetian
  • 14Briasco

Substitutes

  • 4Voskanyan
  • 6Angulo
  • 9Babayan
  • 10Hakobyan
  • 12Aivazov
  • 15Spertsyan
  • 16Beglaryan
  • 17Udo
  • 18Shaghoyan
  • 21Grigoryan
  • 22Adamyan
  • 23Bichakhchyan

Romania

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nita
  • 2MogosBooked at 24mins
  • 6Chiriches
  • 3Tosca
  • 11Bancu
  • 7Stanciu
  • 18Marin
  • 20Man
  • 8Cicaldau
  • 10Maxim
  • 9PuscasBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 4Popescu
  • 5Nedelcearu
  • 12Lazar
  • 13Keseru
  • 14Hagi
  • 15Andonie Burca
  • 16Radu
  • 17Bicfalvi
  • 19Tanase
  • 21Mihaila
  • 22Malino Paulino
  • 23Cretu
Referee:
Andris Treimanis

Match Stats

Home TeamArmeniaAway TeamRomania
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Armenia 0, Romania 0.

  2. Post update

    Alin Tosca (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dennis Man (Romania) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Razvan Marin.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Armenia. Norberto Briasco tries a through ball, but Aleksandre Karapetian is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. André Calisir (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Tigran Barseghyan with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Maxim.

  9. Booking

    George Puscas (Romania) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Romania. Conceded by André Calisir.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Puscas (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Razvan Marin with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Romania. Conceded by Artak Grigoryan.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alexandru Maxim (Romania).

  15. Post update

    Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Alin Tosca.

  17. Booking

    Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Vasile Mogos (Romania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia).

  20. Post update

    Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu (Romania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 31st March 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22004046
2Spain21103214
3Greece10101101
4Georgia200213-20
5Kosovo100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22004046
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania100101-10
4Northern Ireland100102-20
5Bulgaria200215-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21103124
2Finland20203302
3Ukraine20202202
4Bos-Herze10102201
5Kazakhstan100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210122107
2Czech Rep31117434
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus2101410-63
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark2200100106
2Austria21105324
3Scotland20203302
4Faroe Islands201124-21
5Israel201113-21
6Moldova201119-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey321010557
2Netherlands320111476
3Montenegro32016336
4Norway32014316
5Latvia301247-31
6Gibraltar3003114-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32014136
2Russia32016426
3Slovakia31204315
4Cyprus31111104
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta301238-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007076
2Poland21106334
3Hungary21106334
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200204-40
6San Marino200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia32103037
2Germany22004046
3Romania31113304
4North Macedonia21017343
5Iceland200205-50
6Liechtenstein200206-60
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories