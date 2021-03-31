World Cup Qualifying - European
Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina0FranceFrance1

Bosnia-Herzegovina v France

Bos-Herze

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Sehic
  • 16Ahmedhodzic
  • 3HadzikadunicBooked at 15mins
  • 6SanicaninBooked at 53mins
  • 4Todorovic
  • 10Pjanic
  • 18Hadziahmetovic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 5Kolasinac
  • 11Dzeko
  • 19Krunic

Substitutes

  • 1Vasilj
  • 2Civic
  • 7Prevljak
  • 8Menalo
  • 9Duljevic
  • 14Gojak
  • 15Cipetic
  • 17Rahmanovic
  • 20Stevanovic
  • 21Loncar
  • 22Piric
  • 23Mihojevic

France

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Pavard
  • 4VaraneBooked at 51mins
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 21Hernández
  • 15ComanSubstituted forGiroudat 59'minutes
  • 6Pogba
  • 14Rabiot
  • 8Lemar
  • 7Griezmann
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 5Lenglet
  • 9Giroud
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Dubois
  • 13Ndombele
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Sissoko
  • 18Zouma
  • 19Digne
  • 20Mendy
  • 22Ben Yedder
  • 23Maignan
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamBos-HerzeAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home2
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, France 1. Antoine Griezmann (France) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Dennis Hadzikadunic.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Olivier Giroud replaces Kingsley Coman.

  4. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raphael Varane following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Sead Kolasinac.

  9. Booking

    Sinisa Sanicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Benjamin Pavard (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sinisa Sanicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  12. Booking

    Raphael Varane (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Raphael Varane (France).

  14. Post update

    Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, France 0.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, France 0.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).

  18. Post update

    Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32105237
2Sweden22004046
3Greece20201102
4Georgia301213-21
5Kosovo200205-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy33005059
2Switzerland22004136
3Northern Ireland201102-21
4Bulgaria301215-41
5Lithuania200202-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104137
2Ukraine30303303
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze201123-11
5Kazakhstan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210122107
2Czech Rep31117434
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus2101410-63
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3300110119
2Scotland31206335
3Austria31115414
4Israel311134-14
5Faroe Islands301227-51
6Moldova3012211-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey321010557
2Netherlands320111476
3Montenegro32016336
4Norway32014316
5Latvia301247-31
6Gibraltar3003114-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32014136
2Russia32016426
3Slovakia31204315
4Cyprus31111104
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta301238-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32108177
2Hungary32109367
3Albania32012206
4Poland31207435
5Andorra300307-70
6San Marino300309-90

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia33006249
2Germany32105147
3North Macedonia31118444
4Romania310256-13
5Iceland310225-33
6Liechtenstein300308-80
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

