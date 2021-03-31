Bosnia-Herzegovina v France

Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, France 1. Antoine Griezmann (France) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Bos-Herze
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Sehic
- 16Ahmedhodzic
- 3HadzikadunicBooked at 15mins
- 6SanicaninBooked at 53mins
- 4Todorovic
- 10Pjanic
- 18Hadziahmetovic
- 13Cimirot
- 5Kolasinac
- 11Dzeko
- 19Krunic
Substitutes
- 1Vasilj
- 2Civic
- 7Prevljak
- 8Menalo
- 9Duljevic
- 14Gojak
- 15Cipetic
- 17Rahmanovic
- 20Stevanovic
- 21Loncar
- 22Piric
- 23Mihojevic
France
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 4VaraneBooked at 51mins
- 3Kimpembe
- 21Hernández
- 15ComanSubstituted forGiroudat 59'minutes
- 6Pogba
- 14Rabiot
- 8Lemar
- 7Griezmann
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 5Lenglet
- 9Giroud
- 11Dembélé
- 12Dubois
- 13Ndombele
- 16Mandanda
- 17Sissoko
- 18Zouma
- 19Digne
- 20Mendy
- 22Ben Yedder
- 23Maignan
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, France. Conceded by Dennis Hadzikadunic.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Olivier Giroud replaces Kingsley Coman.
Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raphael Varane following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Sead Kolasinac.
Booking
Sinisa Sanicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Benjamin Pavard (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sinisa Sanicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Booking
Raphael Varane (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Raphael Varane (France).
Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, France 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, France 0.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).
Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina).