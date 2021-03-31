Ukraine v Kazakhstan

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Ukraine
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 23Trubin
- 4Kryvtsov
- 22Matvienko
- 14Mykhaylichenko
- 21Karavaev
- 10Shaparenko
- 5Sydorchuk
- 17Zinchenko
- 8Malinovskiy
- 19Júnior Moraes
- 9Yaremchuk
Substitutes
- 1Bushchan
- 2Sobol
- 3Zabarnyi
- 6Shepelev
- 7Tymchyk
- 11Marlos
- 12Pyatov
- 13Syrota
- 15Zubkov
- 16Dovbyk
- 18Makarenko
- 20Kovalenko
Kazakhstan
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Pokatilov
- 17DosmagambetovSubstituted forBystrovat 45'minutes
- 22Marochkin
- 2Maliy
- 3AlipBooked at 6mins
- 7Valiullin
- 6AbikenBooked at 36minsSubstituted forVorogovskiyat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
- 8TagybergenSubstituted forOrazovat 45'minutes
- 10MuzhikovBooked at 43mins
- 13Nurgaliev
- 19AimbetovSubstituted forKarimovat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kerimzhanov
- 5Samorodov
- 9Astanov
- 11Vorogovskiy
- 12Shaizada
- 14Usenov
- 15Seysen
- 16Tungyshbayev
- 18Orazov
- 20Rudoselskiy
- 21Karimov
- 23Bystrov
- Referee:
- Matej Jug
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Booking
Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan).
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Ramazan Karimov replaces Abat Aimbetov.
Goal!
Goal! Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1. Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Azat Nurgaliev.
Attempt saved. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Attempt saved. Júnior Moraes (Ukraine) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Attempt missed. Oleksandr Karavaev (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Serhii Kryvtsov following a corner.
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.
Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ramazan Orazov (Kazakhstan).
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yan Vorogovskiy replaces Aybol Abiken.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Ramazan Orazov replaces Askhat Tagybergen.
Second Half
Second Half begins Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Marat Bystrov replaces Timur Dosmagambetov.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 0.
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan).
Booking
Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Serhii Kryvtsov (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.