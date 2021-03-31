World Cup Qualifying - European
UkraineUkraine1KazakhstanKazakhstan1

Ukraine v Kazakhstan

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Ukraine

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 23Trubin
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 22Matvienko
  • 14Mykhaylichenko
  • 21Karavaev
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 8Malinovskiy
  • 19Júnior Moraes
  • 9Yaremchuk

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 2Sobol
  • 3Zabarnyi
  • 6Shepelev
  • 7Tymchyk
  • 11Marlos
  • 12Pyatov
  • 13Syrota
  • 15Zubkov
  • 16Dovbyk
  • 18Makarenko
  • 20Kovalenko

Kazakhstan

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 17DosmagambetovSubstituted forBystrovat 45'minutes
  • 22Marochkin
  • 2Maliy
  • 3AlipBooked at 6mins
  • 7Valiullin
  • 6AbikenBooked at 36minsSubstituted forVorogovskiyat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 8TagybergenSubstituted forOrazovat 45'minutes
  • 10MuzhikovBooked at 43mins
  • 13Nurgaliev
  • 19AimbetovSubstituted forKarimovat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kerimzhanov
  • 5Samorodov
  • 9Astanov
  • 11Vorogovskiy
  • 12Shaizada
  • 14Usenov
  • 15Seysen
  • 16Tungyshbayev
  • 18Orazov
  • 20Rudoselskiy
  • 21Karimov
  • 23Bystrov
Referee:
Matej Jug

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraineAway TeamKazakhstan
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home17
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Booking

    Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Ramazan Karimov replaces Abat Aimbetov.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1. Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Azat Nurgaliev.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Júnior Moraes (Ukraine) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oleksandr Karavaev (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Serhii Kryvtsov following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.

  10. Post update

    Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ramazan Orazov (Kazakhstan).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yan Vorogovskiy replaces Aybol Abiken.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Ramazan Orazov replaces Askhat Tagybergen.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 0.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Marat Bystrov replaces Timur Dosmagambetov.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 0.

  17. Post update

    Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan).

  19. Booking

    Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Serhii Kryvtsov (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32105237
2Sweden22004046
3Greece20201102
4Georgia301213-21
5Kosovo200205-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy33005059
2Switzerland22004136
3Northern Ireland201102-21
4Bulgaria301215-41
5Lithuania200202-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104137
2Ukraine30303303
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze201123-11
5Kazakhstan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210122107
2Czech Rep31117434
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus2101410-63
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3300110119
2Scotland31206335
3Austria31115414
4Israel311134-14
5Faroe Islands301227-51
6Moldova3012211-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey321010557
2Netherlands320111476
3Montenegro32016336
4Norway32014316
5Latvia301247-31
6Gibraltar3003114-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32014136
2Russia32016426
3Slovakia31204315
4Cyprus31111104
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta301238-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32108177
2Hungary32109367
3Albania32012206
4Poland31207435
5Andorra300307-70
6San Marino300309-90

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia33006249
2North Macedonia32018356
3Germany32014136
4Romania310256-13
5Iceland310225-33
6Liechtenstein300308-80
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories