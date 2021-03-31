World Cup Qualifying - European
AndorraAndorra0HungaryHungary3

Andorra v Hungary

Line-ups

Andorra

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gomes
  • 15San NicolásBooked at 15minsSubstituted forRubioat 62'minutes
  • 20Llovera
  • 5García Miramontes
  • 6AlavedraBooked at 36mins
  • 16Martínez PalauSubstituted forMartínezat 62'minutes
  • 8Vieira de Vasconcelos
  • 3Vales
  • 17Cervós Moro
  • 23Fernández
  • 10Aláez

Substitutes

  • 2Martínez
  • 4Rebés Ruiz
  • 7Pujol Pons
  • 9Sánchez Alburquerque
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 12Alvarez
  • 13Pires Costa
  • 14San Nicolás
  • 18Rubio
  • 19Rodrigues Gonçalves
  • 21García
  • 22Garcia Gonzalez

Hungary

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Dibusz
  • 5Fiola
  • 2Lang
  • 4Szalai
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 13KalmarSubstituted forGazdagat 29'minutes
  • 8NagyBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSigérat 61'minutes
  • 15Kleinheisler
  • 3Hangya
  • 23NikolicsSubstituted forVargaat 61'minutes
  • 9Szalai

Substitutes

  • 6Kecskés
  • 7Nego
  • 10Cseri
  • 11Varga
  • 16Gazdag
  • 17Varga
  • 18Sigér
  • 19Géresi
  • 21Botka
  • 22Toth
Referee:
Vilhjálmur Thórarinsson

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorraAway TeamHungary
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Andorra. Cristian Martínez replaces Álex Martínez.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Andorra. Chus Rubio replaces Moises San Nicolás.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Hungary. Roland Varga replaces Nemanja Nikolics.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Hungary. Dávid Miklós Sigér replaces Ádám Nagy.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Andorra 0, Hungary 3. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ádám Szalai with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).

  7. Post update

    Joan Cervós (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Andorra 0, Hungary 2. Daniel Gazdag (Hungary) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nemanja Nikolics.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Gazdag (Hungary) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gergo Lovrencsics with a cross.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Andorra 0, Hungary 1.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Andorra 0, Hungary 1.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Andorra 0, Hungary 1. Attila Fiola (Hungary) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Nemanja Nikolics following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Emili García.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Emili García.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álex Martínez (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joan Cervós.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Szilveszter Hangya (Hungary).

  18. Post update

    Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Booking

    Albert Alavedra (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Top Stories