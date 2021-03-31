Andorra v Hungary

Substitution, Andorra. Cristian Martínez replaces Álex Martínez.
Line-ups
Andorra
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gomes
- 15San NicolásBooked at 15minsSubstituted forRubioat 62'minutes
- 20Llovera
- 5García Miramontes
- 6AlavedraBooked at 36mins
- 16Martínez PalauSubstituted forMartínezat 62'minutes
- 8Vieira de Vasconcelos
- 3Vales
- 17Cervós Moro
- 23Fernández
- 10Aláez
Substitutes
- 2Martínez
- 4Rebés Ruiz
- 7Pujol Pons
- 9Sánchez Alburquerque
- 11Moreno Marín
- 12Alvarez
- 13Pires Costa
- 14San Nicolás
- 18Rubio
- 19Rodrigues Gonçalves
- 21García
- 22Garcia Gonzalez
Hungary
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Dibusz
- 5Fiola
- 2Lang
- 4Szalai
- 14Lovrencsics
- 13KalmarSubstituted forGazdagat 29'minutes
- 8NagyBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSigérat 61'minutes
- 15Kleinheisler
- 3Hangya
- 23NikolicsSubstituted forVargaat 61'minutes
- 9Szalai
Substitutes
- 6Kecskés
- 7Nego
- 10Cseri
- 11Varga
- 16Gazdag
- 17Varga
- 18Sigér
- 19Géresi
- 21Botka
- 22Toth
- Referee:
- Vilhjálmur Thórarinsson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Chus Rubio replaces Moises San Nicolás.
Substitution
Substitution, Hungary. Roland Varga replaces Nemanja Nikolics.
Substitution
Substitution, Hungary. Dávid Miklós Sigér replaces Ádám Nagy.
Goal!
Goal! Andorra 0, Hungary 3. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ádám Szalai with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).
Post update
Joan Cervós (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Andorra 0, Hungary 2. Daniel Gazdag (Hungary) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nemanja Nikolics.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Gazdag (Hungary) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gergo Lovrencsics with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Andorra 0, Hungary 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Andorra 0, Hungary 1.
Goal!
Goal! Andorra 0, Hungary 1. Attila Fiola (Hungary) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Nemanja Nikolics following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Emili García.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Emili García.
Post update
Attempt saved. Álex Martínez (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joan Cervós.
Post update
Foul by Szilveszter Hangya (Hungary).
Post update
Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Albert Alavedra (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.