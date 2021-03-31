World Cup Qualifying - European
LithuaniaLithuania0ItalyItaly1

Lithuania v Italy

Line-ups

Lithuania

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 12Svedkauskas
  • 13Mikoliunas
  • 5Beneta
  • 4Girdvainis
  • 8Vaitkunas
  • 2Dapkus
  • 20SimkusBooked at 27mins
  • 14Slivka
  • 11Novikovas
  • 7SirgedasSubstituted forEliosiusat 58'minutes
  • 22Chernykh

Substitutes

  • 1Adamonis
  • 3Gaspuitis
  • 6Eliosius
  • 9Laukzemis
  • 10Silkaitis
  • 15Petravicius
  • 16Driomovas
  • 17Lasickas
  • 18Romanovskij
  • 19Valskis
  • 21Kazlauskas
  • 23Baravykas

Italy

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 6Toloi
  • 23Mancini
  • 3Bastoni
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 8PessinaBooked at 32mins
  • 5Locatelli
  • 7PellegriniBooked at 14minsSubstituted forSensiat 45'minutes
  • 13EmersonSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 56'minutes
  • 22El ShaarawySubstituted forChiesaat 45'minutes
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 4Spinazzola
  • 9Belotti
  • 10Insigne
  • 11Lazzari
  • 12Sensi
  • 14Chiesa
  • 15Acerbi
  • 16Meret
  • 18Barella
  • 19Bonucci
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamLithuaniaAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home2
Away21
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Stefano Sensi (Italy).

  2. Post update

    Vykintas Slivka (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Nicolò Barella replaces Matteo Pessina.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Tolói with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Saulius Mikoliunas.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Lithuania. Tautvydas Eliosius replaces Gratas Sirgedas.

  8. Post update

    Stefano Sensi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Arvydas Novikovas (Lithuania).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gianluca Mancini.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Pessina (Italy).

  12. Post update

    Domantas Simkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Leonardo Spinazzola replaces Emerson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Manuel Locatelli (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Emerson (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Martynas Dapkus (Lithuania).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Italy).

  19. Post update

    Saulius Mikoliunas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32105237
2Sweden22004046
3Greece20201102
4Georgia301213-21
5Kosovo200205-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy33005059
2Switzerland22004136
3Northern Ireland201102-21
4Bulgaria301215-41
5Lithuania200202-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104137
2Ukraine30303303
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze201123-11
5Kazakhstan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210122107
2Czech Rep31117434
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus2101410-63
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3300110119
2Scotland31206335
3Austria31115414
4Israel311134-14
5Faroe Islands301227-51
6Moldova3012211-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey321010557
2Netherlands320111476
3Montenegro32016336
4Norway32014316
5Latvia301247-31
6Gibraltar3003114-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32014136
2Russia32016426
3Slovakia31204315
4Cyprus31111104
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta301238-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32108177
2Hungary32109367
3Albania32012206
4Poland31207435
5Andorra300307-70
6San Marino300309-90

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia33006249
2Germany32105147
3North Macedonia31118444
4Romania310256-13
5Iceland310225-33
6Liechtenstein300308-80
