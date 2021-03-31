Lithuania v Italy

Foul by Stefano Sensi (Italy).
Line-ups
Lithuania
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 12Svedkauskas
- 13Mikoliunas
- 5Beneta
- 4Girdvainis
- 8Vaitkunas
- 2Dapkus
- 20SimkusBooked at 27mins
- 14Slivka
- 11Novikovas
- 7SirgedasSubstituted forEliosiusat 58'minutes
- 22Chernykh
Substitutes
- 1Adamonis
- 3Gaspuitis
- 6Eliosius
- 9Laukzemis
- 10Silkaitis
- 15Petravicius
- 16Driomovas
- 17Lasickas
- 18Romanovskij
- 19Valskis
- 21Kazlauskas
- 23Baravykas
Italy
Formation 3-5-2
- 21G Donnarumma
- 6Toloi
- 23Mancini
- 3Bastoni
- 20Bernardeschi
- 8PessinaBooked at 32mins
- 5Locatelli
- 7PellegriniBooked at 14minsSubstituted forSensiat 45'minutes
- 13EmersonSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 56'minutes
- 22El ShaarawySubstituted forChiesaat 45'minutes
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 4Spinazzola
- 9Belotti
- 10Insigne
- 11Lazzari
- 12Sensi
- 14Chiesa
- 15Acerbi
- 16Meret
- 18Barella
- 19Bonucci
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Vykintas Slivka (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Nicolò Barella replaces Matteo Pessina.
Attempt blocked. Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Tolói with a cross.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Saulius Mikoliunas.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Lithuania. Tautvydas Eliosius replaces Gratas Sirgedas.
Stefano Sensi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Arvydas Novikovas (Lithuania).
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gianluca Mancini.
Foul by Matteo Pessina (Italy).
Post update
Domantas Simkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Leonardo Spinazzola replaces Emerson.
Attempt saved. Manuel Locatelli (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.
Emerson (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Martynas Dapkus (Lithuania).
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Italy).
Post update
Saulius Mikoliunas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.