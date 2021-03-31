World Cup Qualifying - European
GermanyGermany0North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia1

Germany v North Macedonia

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22ter Stegen
  • 4Ginter
  • 16RüdigerBooked at 37mins
  • 23Can
  • 7GosensBooked at 28mins
  • 19Sané
  • 18Goretzka
  • 6Kimmich
  • 21Gündogan
  • 10Havertz
  • 20Gnabry

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 2Max
  • 5Tah
  • 8Musiala
  • 9Werner
  • 11Younes
  • 12Leno
  • 13Klostermann
  • 14Neuhaus
  • 17Wirtz

North Macedonia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 16Nikolov
  • 13Ristovski
  • 14VelkovskiBooked at 5mins
  • 6Musliu
  • 8Alioski
  • 17Bardhi
  • 5Ademi
  • 21Elmas
  • 9Trajkovski
  • 10Pandev

Substitutes

  • 2Bejtulai
  • 3Askovski
  • 4Ristevski
  • 7Radeski
  • 11Hasani
  • 12Bogatinov
  • 18Stojanovski
  • 19Velkoski
  • 20Spirovski
  • 22Siskovski
  • 23Ibraimi
Referee:
Sergey Karasev

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamNorth Macedonia
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Germany 0, North Macedonia 1.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 0, North Macedonia 1. Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enis Bardhi.

  3. Post update

    Emre Can (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Goran Pandev (North Macedonia).

  5. Post update

    Corner, North Macedonia. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arijan Ademi (North Macedonia) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Robin Gosens (Germany).

  8. Post update

    Boban Nikolov (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Booking

    Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).

  11. Post update

    Arijan Ademi (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Darko Velkovski.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  14. Booking

    Robin Gosens (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Robin Gosens (Germany).

  16. Post update

    Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  18. Post update

    Kai Havertz (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia).

  20. Post update

    Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32105237
2Sweden22004046
3Greece20201102
4Georgia301213-21
5Kosovo200205-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy32104047
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania201101-11
4Northern Ireland201102-21
5Bulgaria301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203125
2Ukraine31203215
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze20202202
5Kazakhstan200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210122107
2Czech Rep31117434
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus2101410-63
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3210100107
2Austria31205325
3Scotland31204315
4Israel302124-22
5Moldova3021210-82
6Faroe Islands301225-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey321010557
2Netherlands320111476
3Montenegro32016336
4Norway32014316
5Latvia301247-31
6Gibraltar3003114-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32014136
2Russia32016426
3Slovakia31204315
4Cyprus31111104
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta301238-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008089
2Hungary32107347
3Poland31116424
4Albania311112-14
5San Marino301208-81
6Andorra300305-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia33006249
2North Macedonia32018356
3Germany32014136
4Romania310256-13
5Iceland310225-33
6Liechtenstein300308-80
