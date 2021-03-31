Liechtenstein v Iceland

First Half ends, Liechtenstein 0, Iceland 2.
Line-ups
Liechtenstein
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ospelt
- 20Wolfinger
- 4Kaufmann
- 23Hofer
- 15Yildiz
- 14Meier
- 13Büchel
- 8Sele
- 3Göppel
- 10Frick
- 7Frick
Substitutes
- 1Büchel
- 2Brändle
- 5Marxer
- 6Malin
- 9Vogt
- 11Beck
- 12Lo Russo
- 16Wolfinger
- 17Frommelt
- 18Grünenfelder
- 19Marxer
- 22Ospelt
Iceland
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Rúnarsson
- 2Saevarsson
- 19Hermannsson
- 5Ingason
- 18Magnússon
- 4Pálsson
- 17Gunnarsson
- 8Bjarnason
- 7Gudmundsson
- 9Gudjohnsen
- 21Traustason
Substitutes
- 1Halldórsson
- 3Eyjólfsson
- 6Jóhannesson
- 10Sigurdsson
- 11Fridjónsson
- 12Kristinsson
- 14Árnason
- 15Sampsted
- 16Sigurjónsson
- 20Thorsteinsson
- 22Bödvarsson
- 23AF Skúlason
- Referee:
- Mohammed Al-Hakim
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Liechtenstein 0, Iceland 2. Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnór Ingvi Traustason.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hördur Magnússon (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.
Post update
Foul by Hördur Magnússon (Iceland).
Post update
Seyhan Yildiz (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.
Post update
Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Livio Meier (Liechtenstein).
Post update
Jóhann Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aron Sele (Liechtenstein).
Post update
Attempt saved. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson.
Post update
Foul by Hjörtur Hermannsson (Iceland).
Post update
Noah Frick (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sverrir Ingason (Iceland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Aron Sele.
Post update
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Martin Büchel.