World Cup Qualifying - European
LiechtensteinLiechtenstein0IcelandIceland2

Liechtenstein v Iceland

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Liechtenstein

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ospelt
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 23Hofer
  • 15Yildiz
  • 14Meier
  • 13Büchel
  • 8Sele
  • 3Göppel
  • 10Frick
  • 7Frick

Substitutes

  • 1Büchel
  • 2Brändle
  • 5Marxer
  • 6Malin
  • 9Vogt
  • 11Beck
  • 12Lo Russo
  • 16Wolfinger
  • 17Frommelt
  • 18Grünenfelder
  • 19Marxer
  • 22Ospelt

Iceland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 2Saevarsson
  • 19Hermannsson
  • 5Ingason
  • 18Magnússon
  • 4Pálsson
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 9Gudjohnsen
  • 21Traustason

Substitutes

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 3Eyjólfsson
  • 6Jóhannesson
  • 10Sigurdsson
  • 11Fridjónsson
  • 12Kristinsson
  • 14Árnason
  • 15Sampsted
  • 16Sigurjónsson
  • 20Thorsteinsson
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 23AF Skúlason
Referee:
Mohammed Al-Hakim

Match Stats

Home TeamLiechtensteinAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home0
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Liechtenstein 0, Iceland 2.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Liechtenstein 0, Iceland 2. Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnór Ingvi Traustason.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hördur Magnússon (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Hördur Magnússon (Iceland).

  7. Post update

    Seyhan Yildiz (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.

  11. Post update

    Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Livio Meier (Liechtenstein).

  13. Post update

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Aron Sele (Liechtenstein).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Hjörtur Hermannsson (Iceland).

  17. Post update

    Noah Frick (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sverrir Ingason (Iceland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Aron Sele.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Martin Büchel.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32105237
2Sweden22004046
3Greece20201102
4Georgia301213-21
5Kosovo200205-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy32104047
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania201101-11
4Northern Ireland201102-21
5Bulgaria301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203125
2Ukraine31203215
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze20202202
5Kazakhstan200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210122107
2Czech Rep31117434
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus2101410-63
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3210100107
2Austria31205325
3Scotland31204315
4Israel302124-22
5Moldova3021210-82
6Faroe Islands301225-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey321010557
2Netherlands320111476
3Montenegro32016336
4Norway32014316
5Latvia301247-31
6Gibraltar3003114-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32014136
2Russia32016426
3Slovakia31204315
4Cyprus31111104
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta301238-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008089
2Hungary32107347
3Poland31116424
4Albania311112-14
5San Marino301208-81
6Andorra300305-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia33006249
2North Macedonia32018356
3Germany32014136
4Romania310256-13
5Iceland310225-33
6Liechtenstein300308-80
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

