Austria v Denmark

First Half ends, Austria 0, Denmark 0.
Line-ups
Austria
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schlager
- 21Lainer
- 5Trauner
- 3Dragovic
- 2Ulmer
- 6Ilsanker
- 23Schlager
- 19Baumgartner
- 9Sabitzer
- 8Alaba
- 14Kalajdzic
Substitutes
- 4Posch
- 7Grbic
- 10Schaub
- 11Kara
- 12Pervan
- 13Lindner
- 15Ranftl
- 16Trimmel
- 17Friedl
- 18Schöpf
- 20Demir
- 22Lazaro
Denmark
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 18Wass
- 4Kjaer
- 6Christensen
- 5Maehle
- 8Delaney
- 23Højbjerg
- 20Poulsen
- 10Eriksen
- 9Braithwaite
- 21Wind
Substitutes
- 2Andersen
- 3Vestergaard
- 7Jensen
- 11Skov Olsen
- 12Dolberg
- 13Jonsson
- 14Damsgaard
- 15Nørgaard
- 16Lössl
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 19Boilesen
- 22Rönnow
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Denmark. Yussuf Poulsen tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.
Joakim Maehle (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Alaba (Austria).
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen following a corner.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by David Alaba.
Thomas Delaney (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (Austria).
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sasa Kalajdzic.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Wass (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Stefan Lainer.
Attempt blocked. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
Simon Kjaer (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria).
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Gernot Trauner.
Simon Kjaer (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Delaney.
Joakim Maehle (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.