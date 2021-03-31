Moldova v Israel

First Half ends, Moldova 1, Israel 1.
Line-ups
Moldova
Formation 3-5-2
- 23Coselev
- 3Bolohan
- 6Epureanu
- 4Armas
- 15Jardan
- 8CarpBooked at 3mins
- 22Rata
- 7CojocariBooked at 30mins
- 2Reabciuk
- 5Platica
- 19Nicolaescu
Substitutes
- 1Celeadnic
- 9Damascan
- 10Cotogoi
- 11Iosipoi
- 12Cebotari
- 13Arhirii
- 14Bejan
- 16Antoniuc
- 17Belousov
- 18Dumbravanu
- 20Dragan
- 21Postolachi
Israel
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Marciano
- 5Taha
- 21Tibi
- 13Arad
- 2DasaBooked at 7mins
- 8Peretz
- 6Natcho
- 11Solomon
- 12Menachem
- 7Zahavi
- 10Dabbur
Substitutes
- 1Nitzan
- 3Kandil
- 4Blorian
- 9Haziza
- 14Weissman
- 15Lavi
- 16Abu Fani
- 17Abada
- 19Knaan
- 20Abu Hanna
- 22Kayal
- 23Kleyman
- Referee:
- Bojan Pandzic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Moldova 1, Israel 1. Eran Zahavi (Israel) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dor Peretz with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, Israel. Eytan Tibi tries a through ball, but Sun Menachem is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Israel. Conceded by Vadim Bolohan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergiu Platica.
Post update
Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).
Post update
Alexandru Epureanu (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Post update
Eytan Tibi (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sergiu Platica (Moldova).
Post update
Foul by Eytan Tibi (Israel).
Post update
Catalin Carp (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Israel. Conceded by Oleg Reabciuk.
Post update
Attempt saved. Munas Dabbur (Israel) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bibras Natcho.
Booking
Andrei Cojocari (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Dor Peretz (Israel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andrei Cojocari (Moldova).
Goal!
Goal! Moldova 1, Israel 0. Catalin Carp (Moldova) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vadim Rata with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Ofri Arad.