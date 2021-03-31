World Cup Qualifying - European
GreeceGreece0GeorgiaGeorgia0

Greece v Georgia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Greece

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Vlachodimos
  • 2BakakisSubstituted forMavriasat 42'minutes
  • 4Papadopoulos
  • 3Tzavellas
  • 6Giannoulis
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 17Tzolis
  • 11Bakasetas
  • 10Fortounis
  • 16Pavlidis

Substitutes

  • 7Masouras
  • 9Giakoumakis
  • 12Kapino
  • 13Dioudis
  • 14Pelkas
  • 15Androutsos
  • 18Limnios
  • 19Svarnas
  • 20Mantalos
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 22Mavrias
  • 23Siopis

Georgia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Loria
  • 2Kakabadze
  • 4Kashia
  • 23Dvali
  • 5Giorbelidze
  • 7Kankava
  • 6AburjaniaBooked at 15mins
  • 9Lobzhanidze
  • 10Kiteishvili
  • 18Kvaratskhelia
  • 8Zivzivadze

Substitutes

  • 3Kobakhidze
  • 11Kvilitaia
  • 12Mamardashvili
  • 13Chabradze
  • 14Azarovi
  • 15Beridze
  • 16Kvekveskiri
  • 17Kupatadze
  • 19Kobouri
  • 20Jigauri
  • 21Gvilia
  • 22Parunashvili
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamGreeceAway TeamGeorgia
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Greece 0, Georgia 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Greece).

  3. Post update

    Giorgi Loria (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Guram Kashia.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Kyriakos Papadopoulos.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Greece. Charalampos Mavrias replaces Michalis Bakakis because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Michalis Bakakis.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Otar Kakabadze.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michalis Bakakis with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saba Lobzhanidze (Georgia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece).

  12. Post update

    Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Georgia. Budu Zivzivadze tries a through ball, but Otar Kiteishvili is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece).

  15. Post update

    Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andreas Bouchalakis with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Georgios Tzavellas.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guram Giorbelidze.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Otar Kiteishvili.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Guram Giorbelidze.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32105237
2Sweden22004046
3Greece20201102
4Georgia301213-21
5Kosovo200205-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy32104047
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania201101-11
4Northern Ireland201102-21
5Bulgaria301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31203125
2Ukraine31203215
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze20202202
5Kazakhstan200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210122107
2Czech Rep31117434
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus2101410-63
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3210100107
2Austria31205325
3Scotland31204315
4Israel302124-22
5Moldova3021210-82
6Faroe Islands301225-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey321010557
2Netherlands320111476
3Montenegro32016336
4Norway32014316
5Latvia301247-31
6Gibraltar3003114-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32014136
2Russia32016426
3Slovakia31204315
4Cyprus31111104
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta301238-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008089
2Hungary32107347
3Poland31116424
4Albania311112-14
5San Marino301208-81
6Andorra300305-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia33006249
2North Macedonia32018356
3Germany32014136
4Romania310256-13
5Iceland310225-33
6Liechtenstein300308-80
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories