Spain v Kosovo

First Half ends, Spain 2, Kosovo 0.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 22Llorente
- 12García
- 4Martínez
- 18Alba
- 8Koke
- 5Busquets
- 20González
- 11Torres
- 7Morata
- 19Olmo
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Porro
- 3Llorente
- 6Canales
- 9Moreno
- 10Thiago Alcántara
- 13Sánchez
- 14Gayà
- 15Ramos
- 16Rodri
- 17Ruiz
- 21Oyarzabal
Kosovo
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Ujkani
- 15Vojvoda
- 20Dresevic
- 3Aliti
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 8Halimi
- 6Kryeziu
- 17Kololli
- 9Celina
- 18Muriqi
- 7Rashica
Substitutes
- 4Voca
- 5Kastrati
- 10Zeneli
- 11Rashani
- 12Halimi
- 13Kastrati
- 14Fazliji
- 16Bekaj
- 19Paqarada
- 21Nuhiu
- 22Zhegrova
- 23Hasani
- Referee:
- Jakob Kehlet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home84%
- Away16%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).
Attempt missed. Eric García (Spain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Benjamin Kololli.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
Offside, Kosovo. Vedat Muriqi tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pedri.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 2, Kosovo 0. Ferran Torres (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pedri.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 1, Kosovo 0. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).
Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Offside, Spain. Unai Simón tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.
Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo).
Hand ball by Hekuran Kryeziu (Kosovo).
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Florent Hadergjonaj.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Spain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke with a cross.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Benjamin Kololli.