World Cup Qualifying - European
SpainSpain2KosovoKosovo0

Spain v Kosovo

Last updated on

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 22Llorente
  • 12García
  • 4Martínez
  • 18Alba
  • 8Koke
  • 5Busquets
  • 20González
  • 11Torres
  • 7Morata
  • 19Olmo

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Porro
  • 3Llorente
  • 6Canales
  • 9Moreno
  • 10Thiago Alcántara
  • 13Sánchez
  • 14Gayà
  • 15Ramos
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Ruiz
  • 21Oyarzabal

Kosovo

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ujkani
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 20Dresevic
  • 3Aliti
  • 2Hadergjonaj
  • 8Halimi
  • 6Kryeziu
  • 17Kololli
  • 9Celina
  • 18Muriqi
  • 7Rashica

Substitutes

  • 4Voca
  • 5Kastrati
  • 10Zeneli
  • 11Rashani
  • 12Halimi
  • 13Kastrati
  • 14Fazliji
  • 16Bekaj
  • 19Paqarada
  • 21Nuhiu
  • 22Zhegrova
  • 23Hasani
Referee:
Jakob Kehlet

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamKosovo
Possession
Home84%
Away16%
Shots
Home14
Away0
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Spain 2, Kosovo 0.

  2. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eric García (Spain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Benjamin Kololli.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Olmo.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Kosovo. Vedat Muriqi tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pedri.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Spain 2, Kosovo 0. Ferran Torres (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pedri.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Spain 1, Kosovo 0. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  11. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Unai Simón tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo).

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Hekuran Kryeziu (Kosovo).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Florent Hadergjonaj.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Spain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Benjamin Kololli.

Top Stories