Celtic and Rangers players took a stand against racism before a recent Old Firm game

The Scottish FA have held anti-racism discussions with men's and women's clubs across Scotland.

Rangers captain James Tavernier, Aberdeen counterpart Joe Lewis, Kilmarnock captain Gary Dicker, and Livingston's Martin Bartley were among those who attended the virtual summit.

Other representatives from clubs across the four SPFL leagues, women's football, and the pyramid joined a series of virtual forums "to debate and consult" how Scottish football deals with abuse.

An "impassioned statement" was made by Aamer Anwar, the lawyer of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara who experienced alleged racist abuse during the Ibrox club's Europa League defeat by Slavia Prague.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "It is hugely encouraging that Scottish football is united in tackling discrimination head-on."