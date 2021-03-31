'I got one off my foot and the other off the napper'

"Places are still open" in Scotland's Euro 2020 squad, says Steve Clarke, after watching his side thump Faroe Islands 4-0 at Hampden.

John McGinn scored a double, while Che Adams and Ryan Fraser also netted as Scotland made it five points from their first three World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Their next competitive game is against Czech Republic at the Euros in June - their first men's finals in 23 years.

"There is room for people to make a late bid," said Clarke.

"I haven't thought about it much - I've just finished with three World Cup qualifiers. Selection for them was pretty consistent so if you want to try and work it out for yourself you probably could."

Scotland had been criticised in the wake of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Israel in Tel Aviv, which followed an opening 2-2 draw with Austria at Hampden.

But victory over the Faroes was a first in six games and, coupled with Denmark beating the Austrians 4-0 in Vienna, it moved the Scots up to second in Group F.

"We picked a team that was positive and would get at them," said Clarke. "We scored within the first eight minutes. We then had to be patient waiting for the second goal and we were.

"They still had one or two chances so we have to better defensively. But I'm pleased. First camp, five points, second in the group, lets look forward to September now - the next games in the World Cup.

"We think we can be a good team. We know we have to improve and the spirit within the camp is good.

"We've got the Euros to look forward to which is the first time in 23 years we can look forward to a major tournament. What's not to smile about?"