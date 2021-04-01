Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Brentford missed out on promotion to the Premier League after losing 2-1 to Fulham after extra time in August's delayed Championship play-off final

Brentford made a pre-tax loss of £9.1m in the year to June 2020.

The Championship club, who had their best-ever season when they finished third last term, had made a profit of £24.3m over the previous 12 months.

The beaten play-off finalists' owner Matthew Benham put almost £3m into the club last year, with his contribution now valued at £103m.

The figures cover the final season at Griffin Park as Brentford moved to their new stadium in August.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which started in the final three months of the period covered by the figures, contributed to a fall of £1.34m in turnover.

The Bees made a profit of £24.9m from player sales, with the likes of Neal Maupay, Romaine Sawyers, Dan Bentley and Ezri Konsa leaving the club, while players such as Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson and Bryan Mbuemo were signed.

The figures do not cover the £28m sale of Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa or Said Benrahma's £20m move to West Ham United.

"This is a very difficult time for Brentford FC and football in general, but our prudent financial approach and overall business model has put us in perhaps better shape than many," chairman Cliff Crown said in the club's annual report.

"We are ready for the resumption of live football in full stadiums and we are firmly focused on achieving our aim of playing Premier League football in our Community Stadium."