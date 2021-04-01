Last updated on .From the section Football

BBC local radio will supplement its live commentary of English Football League games with a new goals service - Squad Goals - on the BBC Sounds app.

Regular output will continue with match commentary and updates from games on FM, digital and freeview channels.

The new service will give listeners chance to follow the EFL on BBC Sounds, where commentary is not broadcast because of rights restrictions.

Broadcasts will begin on Friday across local radio services.

Bury fan Sanny Rudravajhala and former Tranmere and Macclesfield footballer Joe Thompson will present coverage on all three divisions of the EFL with a team of reporters.