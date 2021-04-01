Newport midfielder Josh Sheehan won his second Wales cap in the friendly win against Mexico

Newport County manager Mike Flynn admits contract talks with Josh Sheehan have gone "flat".

The 26-year-old Wales midfielder is set to make a decision about his future at the end of the season.

Sheehan is one of 21 players out of contract at the League Two club in the summer and Flynn admits winning promotion could be a factor on whether Sheehan stays or goes.

"Negotiations started months ago. They're flat," Flynn said.

"It's a decision that Josh wants to make at the end of the season, so it's not a negative decision, but he wants to get this season out of the way and if we do go up it gives us a stronger chance as well (of keeping him)."

Newport occupy the last play-off spot going into a busy Bank Holiday weekend, when they travel to struggling Barrow on Good Friday before hosting promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers on Easter Monday.

Elite level 'amazing'

Sheehan won his second Wales senior cap in last weekend's 1-0 friendly win against Mexico and says the experience has only increased his desire to play at a higher level:

"When you're up and around the players and the staff, everything is up to an elite level. Preparation, nutrition is all at elite level," said Sheehan

"Once you're there it's amazing and you realise what the best players do. You learn and watch what other players do in your position and you can take from their game what they do off the pitch and implement it yourself

"At the end of the season I'll decide (my club future). I'll talk to my parents, whatever is best for me. If it's staying at Newport, I'll stay at Newport and if it's not, it's not."

With 10 games remaining County sit seventh in the League Two table but Sheehan says contract talks will not distract from the promotion chase.

"In my mind now is the 10 games left and getting promoted. I just want to get promoted with Newport and then everyone is happy," Sheehan added.

"It's obviously a big decision. It's your life and it's your career

"But it's not something I can change or decide right now. I'll decide after 10 games or whatever happens. It won't affect anything now because nothing can change.

"Whatever happens, if I stay here or I don't, I will always be grateful towards Newport - they will always have a special place in my heart and long may that continue."