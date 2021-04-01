Last updated on .From the section Wales

Hal Robson-Kanu, Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts were the three players dismissed by Wales

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa says Tyler Roberts will learn from his mistake after being sent home from the Wales squad for breaching protocols.

"Any player that doesn't adhere to the rules... commits an error. Errors always have consequences," Bielsa said.

Roberts, Rabbi Matondo and Hal Robson-Kanu were released before the World Cup qualifying win over Czech Republic.

Robson-Kanu's West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce said he thought it was a "minimal" mistake.

"It's just one of those things where you just slightly break what you should be doing by meeting somebody you shouldn't," Allardyce said.

"They [Wales] decided it was enough to send him back. He has been tested [for Covid-19] and he has got a negative test.

"We can all make an error, it depends on the size of the error. I think on listening to what he said, it was minimal."

While Allardyce played down 31-year-old Robson-Kanu's infringement of Wales team rules, Bielsa believes Robson-Kanu's fellow forward Roberts, 22, will learn from the incident.

"Tyler's a player who's close to having a lack of experience," Bielsa added. "[That is] a way of understanding some of his behavioural mistakes. Surely this will help him to not make mistakes, which are not convenient.

"Some of them are positive, to not repeat the same mistakes again, and others have worse consequences as they sanction you for your mistakes."

Although the nature of the three players' disciplinary infraction has not been revealed by Wales, Roberts apologised on social media immediately after his early release from the squad, saying he "shouldn't have been up in the hotel later than the set time".