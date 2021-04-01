Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Allan Russell will combine his new Aberdeen role with his England coaching

England striker's coach Allan Russell is to join the new management team at Aberdeen.

The 40-year-old Scot will work with manager Stephen Glass as assistant first team coach.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has already signed up in a player-coach role for next season.

"I look forward to working with Stephen to move the club to the next level," said Russell, who will continue to work with the English FA.

The former Hamilton, St Mirren and Airdrie forward joined the England coaching set up in 2017.

Glass is scheduled to arrive in Scotland from the United States over the weekend and will have to quarantine.

Interim manager Paul Sheerin will be in charge for Saturday's Scottish Cup third-round tie at Dumbarton and expects to oversee the following league match against St Johnstone.