Championship
WatfordWatford19:45ReadingReading
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Reading

Friday 9th April 2021

Match report to follow.

Friday 9th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40269564283687
2Watford402310757273079
3Brentford391913766402670
4Swansea392091045311469
5Barnsley40208125244868
6Reading401991256431366
7Bournemouth3918111060382265
8Cardiff4016101455431258
9Millwall401416104137458
10Middlesbrough40169154843557
11Stoke401413134544155
12QPR391411144346-353
13Luton39148173245-1350
14Bristol City40154214055-1549
15Nottm Forest401212163439-548
16Preston40146204150-948
17Blackburn401210185045546
18Derby401110193045-1543
19Huddersfield391110184260-1843
20Coventry391012173552-1742
21Birmingham401012182950-2142
22Rotherham36105213851-1335
23Sheff Wed39118203348-1535
24Wycombe4089232961-3233
View full Championship table

