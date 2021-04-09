League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town0NewportNewport County0

Mansfield Town v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 31Stone
  • 14Perch
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 16Quinn
  • 32Lapslie
  • 9Bowery
  • 27Sinclair

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 3Benning
  • 7Charsley
  • 12Gordon
  • 19Reid
  • 25Ward
  • 29Law

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 17Bennett
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 32Shephard
  • 4Labadie
  • 10Sheehan
  • 34Ledley
  • 14Lewis
  • 29Taylor
  • 19Telford

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 9Amond
  • 15Longe-King
  • 16Gambin
  • 21Collins
  • 22Ellison
  • 27Scrimshaw
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).

  2. Post update

    Aaron Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stephen Quinn following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Taylor (Newport County).

  6. Post update

    Farrend Rawson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Mansfield Town. Ollie Clarke tries a through ball, but Stephen Quinn is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).

  9. Post update

    Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town).

  11. Post update

    Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Lewis (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Taylor with a headed pass.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124839961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Port Vale40148185252050
16Harrogate39147184044-449
17Oldham40139185966-748
18Mansfield41919134551-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester40817153754-1741
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC