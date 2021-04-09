Mansfield Town v Newport County

Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).
Line-ups
Mansfield
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 31Stone
- 14Perch
- 6Rawson
- 5Sweeney
- 20McLaughlin
- 10Maris
- 8O Clarke
- 16Quinn
- 32Lapslie
- 9Bowery
- 27Sinclair
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 3Benning
- 7Charsley
- 12Gordon
- 19Reid
- 25Ward
- 29Law
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Townsend
- 17Bennett
- 8Dolan
- 28Demetriou
- 32Shephard
- 4Labadie
- 10Sheehan
- 34Ledley
- 14Lewis
- 29Taylor
- 19Telford
Substitutes
- 1King
- 9Amond
- 15Longe-King
- 16Gambin
- 21Collins
- 22Ellison
- 27Scrimshaw
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Aaron Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stephen Quinn following a corner.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Newport County).
Farrend Rawson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Mansfield Town. Ollie Clarke tries a through ball, but Stephen Quinn is caught offside.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
Post update
Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aaron Lewis (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Taylor with a headed pass.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
