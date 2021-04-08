Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fabio Silva has lost all three Premier League games in which he's scored - no player has a worse such record in the competition's history

TEAM NEWS

Fulham forward Ademola Lookman has overcome the hamstring strain that prompted his substitution during last weekend's defeat at Aston Villa.

Tom Cairney and reserve goalkeeper Marek Rodak are long-term absentees.

Willy Boly remains unavailable for Wolves after testing positive for Covid-19.

Jonny needs knee ligament surgery for the second time in eight months, while Fernando Marçal, Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez are still out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Last week felt like a real kick in the teeth for Fulham, who collapsed in the final few minutes against Aston Villa to turn what would have been a big win for them into a damaging defeat.

This is another chance for them to climb out of the bottom three, against a team who have not won for a while, but I just wonder how much that capitulation will have deflated them.

Wolves have not won for five games since they beat Leeds on 19 February, but they haven't been playing that badly recently.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won eight of the 11 most recent league encounters, with their solitary defeat during that period coming at Craven Cottage in the Championship three years ago.

There has not been an away victory in any of the 11 Premier League meetings.

Fulham's last top-flight home defeat in this fixture was in August 1967.

Fulham

Fulham could suffer four straight Premier League defeats for the first time since losing their opening four games of the season.

They have the worst home record in the division this season, earning just 10 points from 16 matches.

Their two top-flight victories at Craven Cottage have come against the only two teams currently below them in the table: West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United.

An 11th home defeat of the season this Friday would equal the club's record for a top-flight campaign, set in 1967-68 and matched in 2013-14.

Scott Parker's side have 26 points, the same as their final tally for their most recent Premier League season in 2018-19.

The Cottagers have scored with 24 of their 362 attempts on goal in the Premier League this season, giving them the division's lowest conversion rate of 6.6%.

Wolverhampton Wanderers