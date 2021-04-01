Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are closing in on an agreement to announce Eddie Howe as manager early next week, with the former Bournemouth boss keen to bring Cherries technical director Richard Hughes with him to Glasgow to oversee a restructuring of the football operations. (Daily Mail) external-link

Hundreds of Scotland fans could be allowed into Wembley for the Euro 2020 meeting with England on 18 June as the UK government are planning to permit up to 10,000 domestic supporters. (Daily Mail, print edition)

New York Red Bulls are interested in taking out-of-favour Celtic striker Patryk Klimala on loan. (Sun) external-link

Shay Logan dismisses claims his loan move from Aberdeen to Hearts has anything to do with the impending arrival of Scott Brown, who defended Celtic team-mate Aleksandar Tonev when the Bulgarian was accused of racially abusing the Pittodrie full-back in 2014. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone'sCallum Davidson is targeting European qualification to cap his dream first season as a manager after leading the Perth club to their first League Cup success and a top-six place. (Herald, subscription required) external-link

German striker Collin Quaner has likely played his last game for St Mirren, says manager Jim Goodwin, after the January signing suffered a setback in his recovery from injury. (Not the Old Firm) external-link