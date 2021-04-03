Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Mark Allen (right) and director of football Txiki Begiristain (left) with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

He signed Phil Foden at Manchester City and gave Steven Gerrard his chance in management at Rangers.

Now Mark Allen is trying to make an impression as academy director at Swansea City and is excited by what the future could bring.

"The more we can develop locally and grow, the better for everyone," Allen says.

"It's a place where I think players will continue to develop."

Welshman Allen was appointed by Swansea in January following the departure of Nigel Rees.

Allen joined a club which has become renowned for academy success stories in recent years, with the likes of Daniel James, Oli McBurnie, Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts emerging from Swansea's youth ranks.

Allen says Foden, the Manchester City and England attacking midfielder, is a player who can inspire Swansea's youngsters.

Phil Foden has won six senior England caps

"I signed Phil as an under-nine," says Allen, who was Manchester City academy director between 2010 and 2017.

"He was a special boy in terms of everything really - you couldn't find anything that Phil didn't have.

"What I share with some of the younger players now is 'don't think Phil Foden is all about ability'.

"His ability is second to none but his attitude, his focus, his desire, his attention to detail, his passion are things that have made him what he is.

"I don't think I have heard anybody speak negatively about him because he gives you everything on and off the pitch."

Allen, 58, says his time working at Manchester City was a "particular highlight" of a career which began when he was a young player at Swindon Town.

Having failed to make the grade he played in America while studying, before working in television for both HTV and MTV.

Allen returned to football at Manchester City in 2009, then moved into senior football as Rangers' director of football in 2017.

The following May came the decision to make Gerrard - then a youth coach at Liverpool - Rangers manager.

"I knew Steven during my time at the academy at Manchester City," Allen says.

"He was just embarking on his journey in the academy at Liverpool. I had many a chat with Steven about his journey and where he was going.

"When I was director of football at Rangers, what stood out to me was what Rangers needed as a manager.

"We needed a leader, we needed a winner and someone who had character and could cope with adversity.

"Then it was about surrounding Steven with the right team and we did. Gary McAllister was his assistant, Mick Beale is a fantastic coach, Jordan Milsom looked after the physical development side and Tom Culshaw was his set-pieces and one-to-one coach.

"That group allowed Steven to lead and motivate and manage. I said right at the start I had no doubts he would be successful."

Allen resigned from his post at Rangers in 2019, but toasted Gerrard's success as Rangers secured the Scottish title for the first time in 10 years last month.

Mark Allen (right) and Gary McAllister (left) alongside Steven Gerrard at Rangers

The focus now is Swansea where, in Allen's view, the "very clear and established pathway" from the academy to the first team is key.

"That was one of the attractive things for me in taking the role," he says.

"It's very tough in academies to get your players through and out the other end. It's a tough journey and the peak is quite steep.

"But the biggest single opportunity Swansea players have got - which is a nice position for an academy director to be in - is there's a pathway, and you can talk with confidence about the pathway because it's there for everybody to see."

To an extent Swansea's hand has been forced by relegation from the Premier League in 2018, which saw a flurry of senior players depart as transfer budgets were slashed.

Even so, the flow of players stepping up to the first team - and thriving - in the last three seasons has been remarkable.

Allen's challenge is to ensure the first-team ready young players keep on coming.

Swansea's decision to downgrade their academy from category one to category two status in the autumn has prompted concerns that the number of players who make the grade will fall.

The switch means Swansea's youngsters play in the Professional Development League rather than Premier League 2.

It also means the club are limited to a catchment area when it comes to recruiting young players.

Allen, though, is "quite comfortable" with the situation.

"For me, the categorisation doesn't say you can't have excellence whether you are one, two, three or four," he says.

"As long as we continue down that path of excellence and wanting to produce the best we can, the categorisation shouldn't affect it.

"It is about the quality of the people you have who are able to develop players, the quality of your programme. I also think it's about quality over quantity.

"I would rather work with less and produce more."