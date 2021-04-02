Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Solskjaer says the club's new campaign will "have an impact"

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club "mean business" in launching a new campaign to fight racism and discrimination in football.

United announced the creation of the 'See Red' campaign on Friday.

The club has set up an online reporting system, external-link is encouraging fans to flag up online abuse and wants social platforms to take "tough" action against racists.

"This campaign is certainly one that will have an impact and it'll be seen," said Solskjaer.

United will use seat coverings for Sunday's Premier League game against Brighton to display messaging about the campaign.

Part of the campaign uses video highlights to point to moments "which could not have happened without diversity and the immeasurable contribution of black and Asian players to the club's history".

"I'm very proud that we as a club we keep campaigning and you'll see at the stadium on Sunday as well that we mean business," Solskjaer added.

"It's about time now that action takes over more than words."

The 'See Red' campaign will sit within United's ongoing All Red All Equal anti-discrimination programme.

In recent months clubs have reported widespread abuse of players on social media platforms.

United's Marcus Rashford, Fred, Axel Tuanzebe and Lauren James from the club's women's team are among those who have been subjected to abusive online messages.

The Football Association has called for action over the issue by government, which has since stated social media companies could face "large fines" potentially amounting to "billions of pounds" if they fail to tackle abuse on their platforms.