Rory McAllister scored a winner at Ibrox for Peterhead in April 2013

Scottish Cup third round: Rangers v Cove Rangers Venue: Ibrox Stadium Date: Sunday, 4 April Time: 18:30 BST Coverage: Listen on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

For most, scoring a winner at Ibrox is just a dream. For Rory McAllister, it's a vivid memory, and one he is looking to repeat when Cove Rangers face Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

The 33-year-old part-time plumber netted against Rangers in April 2013 while playing for Peterhead to inflict Rangers' third defeat that season in the third division.

"Playing in front of 40,000 when you were away or 4,000 at home was strange, but a good experience," he says. "To score the winner there is a brilliant memory for me and something that will stay with you forever and beyond."

McAllister spent eight-and-a-half years at Peterhead, netting a remarkable 197 goals, before moving to Cove last year.

He would, obviously, love to repeat his cherished winner on Sunday in the third round of the Scottish Cup, but admits this Rangers team are far better than the one he faced eight years ago.

"They're the top team in Scotland just now and you look what they've done in Europe," he says. "If we got anything this weekend you're probably looking at a bigger result than Brora had the other week beating Hearts."

McAllister is right to be concerned. With Rangers having only conceded 11 goals in all competitions at Ibrox this season, breaking down the best defence in the country appears a near-impossible task.

The striker hopes though that the day can be enjoyed in a similar fashion to when a rampant Rangers, on their way to promotion to the Premiership, ran out 4-0 winners in the 2016 Challenge Cup final.

"That was a much better Rangers team that time compared to 2013," he says. "It was a wonder goal, an own goal, then a couple late on but they dominated. It was just a good experience walking out to a full Hampden. It wasn't a great result but it was a great day.

"For some of the guys that haven't played at Ibrox, they will miss a bit of that because there will be no fans. It is a shame but you never know with the way we're playing we might get more draws like this in the future.

"Hopefully we give a good show of ourselves and, if Rangers have an off day, you never know."