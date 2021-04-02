Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Ezri Konsa has played 26 of Villa's 28 Premier League games

Centre-back Ezri Konsa has extended his contact at Aston Villa until 2026.

Konsa, 23, joined the club from Brentford in 2019 and has made 58 appearances.

The former England Under-21 player has featured in 26 Premier League games this season, helping the side keep 14 clean sheets alongside fellow centre-back Tyrone Mings.

"It's a great feeling to know the club really believes in you and has trust in you," said Konsa.

The Under-20 World Cup winner added: "It's been a really good season for us, especially the lads at the back with the amount of clean sheets - we're only one away from matching the clean sheet record for Aston Villa.

"For me personally, it's been a very good season, for my standards and what I wanted to reach this season."