Devine is two years into his second spell at the Brandywell helm

Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Waterford Venue: Brandywell Stadium, Derry Date: Saturday, 3 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live coverage from 17:30 on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Declan Devine says he has "every confidence" in his squad as the club aim to bounce back from a disappointing start to the League of Ireland season.

Devine's side hope to put points on the board against Waterford after losing their opener to Longford Town.

Derry finished seventh last year.

"This is a fantastic group of young players and I really enjoy coming in to work with them every day," Devine told the club's website external-link .

"I see what they're capable of and they just need to show the confidence and belief and go out and express themselves.

"I have every confidence in this group and I believe our supporters will see that in the coming weeks and months."

Derry have been made to wait two weeks before getting the chance to avenge their opening-day loss to Longford with last week's game against Shamrock Rovers having been pushed back after Candystripes keeper Nathan Gartside's call-up to the Northern Ireland squad.

Daniel Lafferty returned to Derry in December after a spell at Shamrock Rovers

Devine is without on-loan Manchester City midfielder Joe Hodge, who injured his back in training in February, and winger Marc Walsh, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Derry are hoping to give their season a shot in the arm following a busy off-season of comings and goings at the Brandywell.

Paddy McCourt and Mark McChrystal were added to Devine's backroom team following the departures of Marty McCann and Kevin Deery.

Striker David Parkhouse and full-back Danny Lafferty returned to the club with midfielder Will Patching arriving on loan from Dundalk.

Will Fitzgerald and Danny Lupano were also added to Devine's squad.

Waterford come into Saturday's game having suffered defeats by Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers in the first two games of the season.

The Waterford encounter will be the first of seven league games for Derry during a busy April.