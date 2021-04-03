'I'm still waiting on that phone call' - Baxter fumes at fixture scheduling

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has said he was "ignored" by the Northern Ireland Football League after he phoned them to discuss Friday's rescheduled Premiership game at Ballymena.

Crusaders won 1-0 with Baxter saying the match was moved from its original Saturday slot "at a week's notice".

An appeal by Crusaders against NIFL's decision to reschedule the fixture was dismissed by an Irish FA appeals board.

"I'm absolutely furious that the game was played tonight," said Baxter.

"To give players six days rest, this game was brought forward at a week's notice. To play this game on a Friday night, they just handpick a game and just play it, no consultation to the football club, just send something through and say 'you're playing'."

Baxter was unhappy that Crusaders travelled to Ballymena on Friday three days after having beaten Portadown at Shamrock Park. The north Belfast side also played an away match at Glentoran on 27 March, which they lost 1-0.

Earlier in March, the Crues beat Carrick Rangers in a Tuesday night game at Taylors Avenue and lost away to Coleraine within six days of the home defeat by Warrenpoint Town.

Baxter said his players are "out on their feet" and that he struggled to assemble a squad for the trip to Ballymena, adding that it led him to start players who are carrying injuries, such as Ross Clarke.

"I rang the NIFL people and spoke to them about it and said 'it's unfair because we've done it two weeks previous, to Carrick Rangers away and to Coleraine away," added Baxter.

"These are not matches that are just around the corner and we were told we would not be asked to do it twice - we were asked to do it twice in quick succession.

Aidan Wilson scored the only goal as Crusaders beat Ballymena 1-0

"And to play away games, it's not like we're playing at Seaview in Belfast, we're asking players to come half-day out of work twice in the week, not once, to play a Friday night fixture, so they get no rest, they're all out on their feet.

"We were down to the absolute bare bones here trying to get a team ready to play. We have one or two actually playing with fairly serious knocks, Ross Clarke has a hamstring strain and one or two others were really struggling.

"To play three games in six days is unfair and that's my view on it. Particularly away fixtures, if they had have been in Belfast it might have been a different story, but not twice in quick succession."

'I'm still waiting for a phone call'

Baxter added that he is still waiting to hear back from NIFL and said he wants more collaborative discussion around the scheduling of games.

"I was ignored in the process," he said.

"I'm still waiting for a phone call. They said they would come back to me, I haven't heard that phone call back yet and we were just told we had to play it because we'd signed a participation agreement - I didn't sign a participation agreement, so come and speak to me about it.

"I'm all for BBC games, the more the merrier. If we can get them all on TV, get them all on TV. Let's do that, I'm happy with that, but talk to us about it, talk to us about when we can play.

"Time them to suit everybody and suit the week's preparation for teams because we're preparing these teams over the course of a week, not one day, and they give us a week's notice on it. Not good enough."