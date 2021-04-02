Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Bongani Zungu is one of five players charged by the Scottish FA

Rangers have appealed against the bans given to five of their players for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey, Dapo Mebude and Brian Kinnear were all cited after a party was broken up by police in February.

Each received six-game bans, with two suspended until the end of the season.

On Friday, the Scottish FA announced the determinations in the case were under appeal, though no hearing date has yet been set.

The group were fined by the club following the incident, they later apologised for in an interview with Rangers' TV channel.

The players were charged with breaching the SFA's disciplinary rule 24, which requires players to comply with coronavirus rules. They were also accused of breaching rule 77, which covers the failure "to act in the best interests of Association Football".

Earlier this season, Rangers duo Jordan Jones and George Edmundson were banned by the club for two weeks for attending an illegal house party and each served seven-game suspensions.