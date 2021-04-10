Championship
MillwallMillwall12:30SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: The Den, England

Millwall v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-5-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 3M Wallace
  • 15Pearce
  • 5Cooper
  • 23McNamara
  • 28Evans
  • 16Kieftenbeld
  • 24Mitchell
  • 14Malone
  • 7J Wallace
  • 20Bennett

Substitutes

  • 1Fielding
  • 6Williams
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 11Ferguson
  • 12Romeo
  • 13Zohore
  • 19Woods
  • 21Mahoney
  • 22Bödvarsson

Swansea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Woodman
  • 26Naughton
  • 2Bennett
  • 5Guehi
  • 3Manning
  • 6Fulton
  • 8Grimes
  • 14Hourihane
  • 15Routledge
  • 10A Ayew
  • 9Lowe

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 17Whittaker
  • 18Hamer
  • 21Dhanda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 23Roberts
  • 24Bidwell
  • 31Cooper
  • 44Cabango
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th April 2021

  • MillwallMillwall12:30SwanseaSwansea City
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00StokeStoke City
  • BournemouthAFC Bournemouth15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • DerbyDerby County15:00NorwichNorwich City
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00RotherhamRotherham United
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00LutonLuton Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40269564283687
2Watford412410759273282
3Brentford391913766402670
4Swansea392091045311469
5Barnsley40208125244868
6Reading411991356451166
7Bournemouth3918111060382265
8Cardiff4016101455431258
9Millwall401416104137458
10Middlesbrough40169154843557
11Stoke401413134544155
12QPR391411144346-353
13Luton39148173245-1350
14Bristol City40154214055-1549
15Nottm Forest401212163439-548
16Preston40146204150-948
17Blackburn401210185045546
18Derby401110193045-1543
19Huddersfield391110184260-1843
20Coventry391012173552-1742
21Birmingham401012182950-2142
22Rotherham36105213851-1335
23Sheff Wed39118203348-1535
24Wycombe4089232961-3233
View full Championship table

Top Stories