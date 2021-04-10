Millwall v Swansea City

MillwallMillwall12:30SwanseaSwansea City
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-5-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 3M Wallace
- 15Pearce
- 5Cooper
- 23McNamara
- 28Evans
- 16Kieftenbeld
- 24Mitchell
- 14Malone
- 7J Wallace
- 20Bennett
Substitutes
- 1Fielding
- 6Williams
- 9Bradshaw
- 11Ferguson
- 12Romeo
- 13Zohore
- 19Woods
- 21Mahoney
- 22Bödvarsson
Swansea
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Woodman
- 26Naughton
- 2Bennett
- 5Guehi
- 3Manning
- 6Fulton
- 8Grimes
- 14Hourihane
- 15Routledge
- 10A Ayew
- 9Lowe
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 17Whittaker
- 18Hamer
- 21Dhanda
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 23Roberts
- 24Bidwell
- 31Cooper
- 44Cabango
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match report to follow.