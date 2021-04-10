League Two
BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Harrogate Town

League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181160372371
2Cheltenham392091053351869
3Tranmere391810115247564
4Bolton391810114844464
5Morecambe39189125452263
6Forest Green391711115044662
7Newport391710124940961
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Carlisle38176155344957
10Leyton Orient39169144440457
11Salford3814131144311355
12Bradford381510134543255
13Stevenage401217113534153
14Crawley391410154953-452
15Oldham41149186468-451
16Port Vale40148185252050
17Harrogate39147184044-449
18Mansfield41919134652-646
19Scunthorpe38137183847-946
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184548-342
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend40812202453-2936
24Grimsby39713193057-2734
League Two table

