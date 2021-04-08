Manchester City v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne signed a new Manchester City contract this week, keeping him at the club until 2025

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will provide an update on the fitness of his squad at a press conference later today.

Kevin De Bruyne should be available after signing a two-year extension to his contract earlier this week.

Leeds United will be without on-loan winger Jack Harrison, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Adam Forshaw remains absent with a hip injury, but there are no further issues for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds gave Manchester City a really good game at Elland Road in October but Pep Guardiola's side look like a totally different team these days.

I know Leeds will be adventurous but I just don't see them having very much of the ball.

Guardiola can afford to rest whoever he wants before his side go to Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final next Wednesday, and I don't think it will make much difference.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Police Academy actor Steve Guttenberg

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds could beat Manchester City away in the Premier League for the first time since a 4-0 victory at Maine Road in January 2001.

Leeds had 52% ball possession in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City earlier this season. No team has ever had the majority of possession against a Pep Guardiola-managed side in both top-flight meetings in a season.

Manchester City

Manchester City need 11 points from their remaining seven league fixtures to guarantee winning a fifth Premier League title.

They have won 27 of their past 28 matches in all competitions, with the exception being a home league defeat against Manchester United last month.

City have kept an unrivalled 17 Premier League clean sheets this season, just three behind their top-flight record set in 2018-19.

Pep Guardiola's side have only conceded nine league goals since the turn of the year, keeping clean sheets in 10 of their 17 top-flight games during that period.

They are unbeaten in 41 home matches against newly-promoted sides since a 2-0 defeat by Reading in February 2007 (W36, D5).

Sergio Aguero could play against Leeds in the Premier League for the first time. He has scored against 32 of the 33 teams he has faced in the competition, only failing to do so against Bolton.

Gabriel Jesus is one goal away from becoming just the second Brazilian player to reach 50 Premier League goals, emulating Roberto Firmino.

Leeds United