Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace17:30ChelseaChelsea
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Palace have scored 32 Premier League goals this campaign, already one more than they managed last season.
Palace have scored 32 Premier League goals this campaign, already one more than they managed last season.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will be without on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

They are boosted by the return of James McCarthy and Tyrick Mitchell, but Connor Wickham has a minor injury and joins a lengthy list of absentees.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel gave his side a clean bill of health in his pre-match press conference.

However, central defender Thiago Silva is suspended as a result of his sending off at West Brom last weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea were on the wrong end of a stunning 5-2 scoreline against West Brom last weekend, but they bounced back well against Porto in midweek.

Crystal Palace underlined how solid they are with their draw against Everton on Monday, and they are no pushovers. Chelsea are going to have to work hard for everything they get here.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Police Academy actor Steve Guttenberg

Timo Werner has been involved in 11 league goals this season, more than any other Chelsea player

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace have lost their last six league matches against Chelsea, their worst run in this fixture.
  • There hasn't been a draw between these two sides in 19 previous Premier League meetings.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace could keep four consecutive top-flight clean sheets at home for the first time since April 1992.
  • However, their total of 48 league goals conceded is just two short of their final tally from the 2019-20 season.
  • Palace have scored 32 Premier League goals this campaign, which is already one more than they managed in the whole of last season.
  • Christian Benteke has been involved in eight goals in his past 10 Premier League appearances against Chelsea, scoring six and setting up two.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea's 14-match unbeaten league run under Thomas Tuchel was ended by West Brom last weekend (W10, D4).
  • They are yet to lose away from home in the Premier League under Tuchel (W3, D2). The only Blues manager to avoid defeat in his first six away games was Felipe Scolari, who went unbeaten in his first 10.
  • They have scored just five goals in their past five away league games, with three coming from the penalty spot.
  • Chelsea haven't scored more than two goals in any of their 16 matches under Tuchel in all competitions.
  • Olivier Giroud has scored in four of his five Premier League starts at Selhurst Park.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City31235366214574
2Man Utd30179458332560
3Leicester30175853341956
4West Ham30157848371152
5Chelsea30149746301651
6Tottenham30147951321949
7Liverpool30147951361549
8Everton29145104138347
9Aston Villa291351142311144
10Arsenal30126124035542
11Leeds30133144748-142
12Crystal Palace30108123248-1638
13Southampton30106143953-1436
14Wolves3098133041-1135
15Burnley3089132440-1633
16Brighton30711123338-532
17Newcastle3078153050-2029
18Fulham31511152441-1726
19West Brom3049172559-3421
20Sheff Utd3042241752-3514
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport