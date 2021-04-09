Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Palace have scored 32 Premier League goals this campaign, already one more than they managed last season.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will be without on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

They are boosted by the return of James McCarthy and Tyrick Mitchell, but Connor Wickham has a minor injury and joins a lengthy list of absentees.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel gave his side a clean bill of health in his pre-match press conference.

However, central defender Thiago Silva is suspended as a result of his sending off at West Brom last weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea were on the wrong end of a stunning 5-2 scoreline against West Brom last weekend, but they bounced back well against Porto in midweek.

Crystal Palace underlined how solid they are with their draw against Everton on Monday, and they are no pushovers. Chelsea are going to have to work hard for everything they get here.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost their last six league matches against Chelsea, their worst run in this fixture.

There hasn't been a draw between these two sides in 19 previous Premier League meetings.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace could keep four consecutive top-flight clean sheets at home for the first time since April 1992.

However, their total of 48 league goals conceded is just two short of their final tally from the 2019-20 season.

Christian Benteke has been involved in eight goals in his past 10 Premier League appearances against Chelsea, scoring six and setting up two.

Christian Benteke has been involved in eight goals in his past 10 Premier League appearances against Chelsea, scoring six and setting up two.

