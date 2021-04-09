Crystal Palace v Chelsea

TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace will be without on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi, who is ineligible to face his parent club.
They are boosted by the return of James McCarthy and Tyrick Mitchell, but Connor Wickham has a minor injury and joins a lengthy list of absentees.
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel gave his side a clean bill of health in his pre-match press conference.
However, central defender Thiago Silva is suspended as a result of his sending off at West Brom last weekend.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Chelsea were on the wrong end of a stunning 5-2 scoreline against West Brom last weekend, but they bounced back well against Porto in midweek.
Crystal Palace underlined how solid they are with their draw against Everton on Monday, and they are no pushovers. Chelsea are going to have to work hard for everything they get here.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v Police Academy actor Steve Guttenberg
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace have lost their last six league matches against Chelsea, their worst run in this fixture.
- There hasn't been a draw between these two sides in 19 previous Premier League meetings.
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace could keep four consecutive top-flight clean sheets at home for the first time since April 1992.
- However, their total of 48 league goals conceded is just two short of their final tally from the 2019-20 season.
- Palace have scored 32 Premier League goals this campaign, which is already one more than they managed in the whole of last season.
- Christian Benteke has been involved in eight goals in his past 10 Premier League appearances against Chelsea, scoring six and setting up two.
Chelsea
- Chelsea's 14-match unbeaten league run under Thomas Tuchel was ended by West Brom last weekend (W10, D4).
- They are yet to lose away from home in the Premier League under Tuchel (W3, D2). The only Blues manager to avoid defeat in his first six away games was Felipe Scolari, who went unbeaten in his first 10.
- They have scored just five goals in their past five away league games, with three coming from the penalty spot.
- Chelsea haven't scored more than two goals in any of their 16 matches under Tuchel in all competitions.
- Olivier Giroud has scored in four of his five Premier League starts at Selhurst Park.