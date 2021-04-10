National League
King's LynnKing's Lynn Town0ChesterfieldChesterfield0

King's Lynn Town v Chesterfield

King's Lynn Town v Chesterfield

Line-ups

King's Lynn

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Richardson
  • 39Howard
  • 25Denton
  • 17King
  • 4Callan-McFadden
  • 15Fleming
  • 12Gyasi
  • 24Carey
  • 29Babos
  • 37Coleman
  • 9Gash

Substitutes

  • 23Kiwomya
  • 28Payne
  • 31Jackson
  • 33Tsagium
  • 40Gascoigne

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Smith
  • 2Carline
  • 32Kerr
  • 28Smith
  • 6Maguire
  • 33Gunning
  • 29Whittle
  • 8Weston
  • 10Mandeville
  • 29Yussuf
  • 9Asante

Substitutes

  • 4Yarney
  • 11Dinanga
  • 16Clarke
  • 18Tyson
  • 22Whelan
Referee:
Daniel Lamport

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United31189451262563
2Hartlepool341710745311461
3Torquay32177850302058
4Stockport321411743261753
5Notts County29157741251652
6Chesterfield301541141281349
7Halifax31139948371148
8Wrexham321391040301048
9Eastleigh32121193631547
10Bromley321111104542344
11Boreham Wood3291583733442
12Altrincham34119143741-442
13Aldershot31125144044-441
14Maidenhead United29117114140140
15Solihull Moors30116133234-239
16Yeovil31116144549-439
17Dag & Red32108142940-1138
18Wealdstone3297164163-2234
19Woking3088142835-732
20Weymouth3287173547-1231
21King's Lynn3077163558-2328
22Barnet3035222272-5014
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

