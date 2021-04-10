National League
EastleighEastleigh0WokingWoking0

Eastleigh v Woking

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Partington
  • 6Boyce
  • 8Payne
  • 17Tomlinson
  • 5Bird
  • 20Hill
  • 4Miley
  • 7Bell-Baggie
  • 9Smith
  • 18House

Substitutes

  • 3Green
  • 11Smart
  • 19Hollands
  • 22Marriott
  • 24Blair

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 2Cook
  • 6Diarra
  • 18Dempsey
  • 10Kretzschmar
  • 8Ferdinand
  • 16Lofthouse
  • 21BlockBooked at 8mins
  • 25AshfordSubstituted forSmithat 6'minutes
  • 26Loza
  • 30Dalby

Substitutes

  • 4Cooper
  • 9Smith
  • 15Skinner
  • 24Hamblin
  • 32Hodges
Referee:
Robert Whitton

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Tommy Block (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Jonte Smith replaces Sam Ashford.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United31189451262563
2Hartlepool341710745311461
3Torquay32177850302058
4Stockport321510744261855
5Notts County29157741251652
6Halifax31148949371250
7Chesterfield301541141281349
8Wrexham32138114031947
9Eastleigh32121193631547
10Bromley321111104542344
11Boreham Wood3291583733442
12Aldershot31125144044-441
13Altrincham34118153742-541
14Maidenhead United29117114140140
15Solihull Moors30116133234-239
16Yeovil31116144549-439
17Dag & Red32108142940-1138
18Wealdstone3297164163-2234
19Woking3088142835-732
20Weymouth3287173547-1231
21King's Lynn3077163558-2328
22Barnet3035222272-5014
23Dover00000000
Top Stories

