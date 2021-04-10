National League
WrexhamWrexham15:00StockportStockport County
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Stockport County

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th April 2021

  • AldershotAldershot TownPYeovilYeovil TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • AltrinchamAltrincham15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
  • BromleyBromley15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • DoverDover AthleticPSutton UnitedSutton UnitedP
    Match postponed - Other
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00WokingWoking
  • King's LynnKing's Lynn Town15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00BarnetBarnet
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00WeymouthWeymouth
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United17:20Notts CountyNotts County

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United31189451262563
2Hartlepool341710745311461
3Torquay31176850302057
4Stockport311410743261752
5Notts County29157741251652
6Chesterfield291531141281348
7Halifax30138948371147
8Wrexham311381040301047
9Eastleigh31121093631546
10Bromley311110104542343
11Boreham Wood3191483733441
12Aldershot31125144044-441
13Altrincham33118143741-441
14Maidenhead United28116114140139
15Solihull Moors30116133234-239
16Yeovil31116144549-439
17Dag & Red31107142940-1137
18Wealdstone3196164163-2233
19Woking2987142835-731
20Weymouth3186173547-1230
21King's Lynn2976163558-2327
22Barnet2934222272-5013
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

