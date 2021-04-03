Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Jamal Lowe made his 41st Swansea appearance of the season in the 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City

Swansea City forward Jamal Lowe was racially abused on Instagram following their defeat at Birmingham City on Friday night.

Lowe posted the offensive message on his Instagram page, writing "some serious idiots out there" alongside it.

Facebook told BBC Sport Wales the account which posted the message has been removed for breaking its rules.

Lowe is the third Swansea player since February to be subjected to racist abuse on social media.

Yan Dhanda was abused after Swansea's loss to Manchester City and Ben Cabango was targeted while on Wales duty.

After both those incidents, Championship club Swansea called on social media companies to do more to prevent online abuse.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it was "committed to doing more" after Cabango - as well as international team-mate Rabbi Matondo - was abused following Wales' 1-0 win over Mexico on 27 March.

After being alerted to the abuse sent to Lowe, Facebook said it does not allow attacks on people based on protected characteristics including race, religion, nationality or sexual orientation.

Former schoolteacher Lowe, 26, has scored nine goals in 41 Swansea appearances since joining the Welsh club from Wigan in August 2020.

He was playing non-league football before being spotted by Portsmouth in 2017.