FA Cup semi-finals Dates: Saturday and Sunday 17-18 April. Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Chelsea v Manchester City (17:30 BST kick-off, Saturday) live on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Wembley Stadium is the setting for two all-Premier League FA Cup semi-finals which take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's tie between Chelsea and Manchester City, which kicks-off at 17:30 BST without fans, is live on BBC One.

The following day Leicester City take on Southampton at 18:30 in front of 4,000 spectators as part of a pilot event to test the return of big crowds.

Both ties will be decided on the day, with 30 minutes extra time and penalties if required.

A minute's silence will be observed before both matches in tribute to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on 9 April, at the age of 99. Black armbands will be worn in both semi-finals.

The final is on 15 May at Wembley.

How to follow on the BBC

Gary Lineker presents live coverage of Chelsea against Manchester City on BBC One on Saturday from 17:00 BST.

He will be joined by former England captain Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, who won the FA Cup with Manchester City in 2011.

Before that Football Focus will preview both semi-finals on BBC Two at 12:00.

Highlights of Chelsea against Manchester City will be shown on BBC One at 23:15.

BBC Radio 5 Live will have full commentary on the tie as well as on Leicester City against Southampton on Sunday from 18:30, while you can also listen to commentary on both semi-finals on BBC Local Radio.

Highlights of Leicester against Southampton will be on BBC One on Sunday at 23:00.

The BBC Sport website will have text commentary on both semi-finals, as well as goal clips.

Fans at final

As well as 4,000 fans at the semi-final between Leicester and Southampton, there are plans to have a 21,000 crowd at the final on 15 May.

"We're delighted to be hosting three test events at Wembley and are confident we can offer a safe environment," said Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham. external-link

"This is an important first step towards getting fans back, with the end goal of full stadia - hopefully by the end of the men's Euros.

"We would like to thank all authorities for their support throughout this process."

Who will make it through?

Chelsea v Manchester City, Saturday 17:30 BST

Chelsea are looking to reach the FA Cup final for a 15th time, with only Arsenal (21) and Manchester United (20) making it more often than the Blues.

The clubs met at Wembley as recently as two years ago when City beat Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup.

Sergio Aguero has scored six goals in his 10 appearances at Wembley for Manchester City, while Thomas Tuchel would be the first German manager to reach the FA Cup final if Chelsea win

City have won nine of their past 11 FA Cup semi-finals, though they were eliminated at this stage under Pep Guardiola by Arsenal in 2017 and 2020.

When the two clubs last met in the FA Cup, in a fifth-round match at Stamford Bridge in February 2016, Guus Hiddink's Chelsea ran out 5-1 winners against a City side managed by Manuel Pellegrini.

Leicester City v Southampton, Sunday 18:30 BST

Leicester have never won the FA Cup, although this is the eighth time they have reached the semi-final. It is their first time in the last four since 1982 when they lost 2-0 to eventual winners Tottenham.

The Foxes, who have beaten Stoke City, Brentford, Brighton and Manchester United to reach this stage, last appeared in the final in 1969.

Jamie Vardy has scored in all three of his appearances at Wembley for Leicester, while Fraser Forster has yet to concede in his four FA Cup appearances for Southampton this season

Southampton could become the first team to reach the final of the competition without conceding a goal since Everton did so in 1965-66.

The Saints have beaten Shrewsbury 2-0, record 14-time winners Arsenal 1-0, Wolves 2-0 and Bournemouth 3-0.