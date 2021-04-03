Match ends, Milan 1, Sampdoria 1.
AC Milan scored an 87th-minute leveller against 10-man Sampdoria to keep their faint Serie A title hopes alive.
Substitute Jens Petter Hauge rescued Stefano Pioli's side, finding the bottom corner in the closing stages.
Sampdoria had opened the scoring through Fabio Quagliarella in the 57th minute before Adrien Silva was shown a second yellow minutes later.
Milan are now five points off league leaders Inter Milan, having played two games more.
Inter face Bologna on Saturday (19:45 BST).
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 56SaelemaekersBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKaluluat 45'minutes
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 4BennacerBooked at 50minsSubstituted forTonaliat 60'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forHaugeat 74'minutes
- 10Calhanoglu
- 33KrunicSubstituted forRebicat 60'minutes
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 8Tonali
- 12Rebic
- 15Hauge
- 18Meité
- 20Kalulu
- 46Gabbia
- 90A Donnarumma
Sampdoria
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Audero
- 24Bereszynski
- 21Tonelli
- 15ColleyBooked at 32mins
- 3AugelloSubstituted forYoshidaat 89'minutes
- 87CandrevaBooked at 73minsSubstituted forLérisat 90'minutes
- 18ThorsbyBooked at 39mins
- 5Adrien SilvaBooked at 59mins
- 38DamsgaardSubstituted forVerreat 90'minutes
- 23GabbiadiniSubstituted forAskildsenat 62'minutes
- 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forKeitaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Verre
- 10Keita
- 11Ramírez
- 14Jankto
- 16Askildsen
- 19Regini
- 20La Gumina
- 22Yoshida
- 25Ferrari
- 26Léris
- 30Ravaglia
- 34Letica
- Referee:
- Marco Piccinini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 1, Sampdoria 1.
Post update
Offside, Milan. Sandro Tonali tries a through ball, but Ante Rebic is caught offside.
Post update
Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Keita Baldé (Sampdoria).
Post update
Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).
Post update
Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Kalulu (Milan).
Post update
Valerio Verre (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Valerio Verre replaces Mikkel Damsgaard.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Mehdi Léris replaces Antonio Candreva.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Maya Yoshida replaces Tommaso Augello.
Post update
Foul by Simon Kjaer (Milan).
Post update
Keita Baldé (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 1, Sampdoria 1. Jens Petter Hauge (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Offside, Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Ante Rebic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Keita Baldé replaces Fabio Quagliarella.