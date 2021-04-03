Match ends, Bologna 0, Inter Milan 1.
Inter Milan went eight points clear at the top of Serie A thanks to Romelu Lukaku's first-half effort away to Bologna.
Lukaku tapped home in the 31st minute after his powerful header was initially kept out by keeper Federico Ravaglia.
Bologna offered little in response, while Inter's Lautaro Martinez struck the post after 50 minutes.
The win means Antonio Conte's take another step towards their first league title since 2009-10.
Elsewhere, title rivals Milan could only rescue a late point against Sampdoria on Saturday.
Line-ups
Bologna
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 34Ravaglia
- 14TomiyasuSubstituted forDe Silvestriat 34'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 23Larangeira
- 5SoumaoroBooked at 31mins
- 35DijksSubstituted forJuwaraat 80'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 30Schouten
- 8DomínguezSubstituted forSvanbergat 69'minutes
- 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forOrsoliniat 80'minutes
- 21Soriano
- 10SansoneSubstituted forVignatoat 69'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 99Barrow
Substitutes
- 1da Costa Júnior
- 7Orsolini
- 16Poli
- 18Baldursson
- 26Antov
- 29De Silvestri
- 32Svanberg
- 43Faragò
- 55Vignato
- 80Juwara
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 13RanocchiaBooked at 53mins
- 95BastoniBooked at 86mins
- 2Hakimi
- 23BarellaSubstituted forVecinoat 90+2'minutes
- 77BrozovicBooked at 86mins
- 24EriksenSubstituted forGagliardiniat 61'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 15YoungSubstituted forDarmianat 71'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 12Sensi
- 22Vidal
- 27Padelli
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bologna 0, Inter Milan 1.
Post update
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.
Booking
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Musa Juwara (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Booking
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Musa Barrow (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Booking
Musa Juwara (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Musa Juwara (Bologna).
Post update
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emanuel Vignato (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Emanuel Vignato (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Emanuel Vignato (Bologna).