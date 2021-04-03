French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain0LilleLille1

Paris St-Germain 0-1 Lille: Neymar sent off as Lille return to Ligue 1 summit

Neymar sees red
Brazil forward Neymar was sent off for the second time this season

Lille returned to the top of Ligue 1 with a crucial victory at title rivals Paris St-Germain who had Neymar sent off in the closing stages.

Twenty-year-old Jonathan David's deflected effort opened the scoring for Lille midway through the first half.

PSG's Neymar and Lille's Tiago Djalo were both shown second yellow cards late on after a coming together.

Neymar appeared to push Djalo after the ball had gone out of play, with the Lille defender also seeing red.

The French champions, aiming for four consecutive league titles, are now three points behind Christophe Galtier's side with seven games remaining for both clubs.

Having lost their past two matches, Lille - who last won the Ligue 1 crown in 2010-11 - had seemingly opened the door to title-chasing PSG.

Les Parisiens defeated Lille 3-0 in the French Cup in March but Mauricio Pochettino's side struggled to get going at Parc des Princes.

PSG, who have now lost 10 games in all competitions this season, next face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday (20:00 BST).

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Navas
  • 4KehrerSubstituted forDagbaat 64'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 22DialloBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBakkerat 64'minutes
  • 8ParedesBooked at 17mins
  • 27GueyeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forRafinhaat 71'minutes
  • 11Di María
  • 10NeymarBooked at 90mins
  • 7MbappéBooked at 85mins
  • 18KeanSubstituted forDraxlerat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Rafinha
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 21Herrera
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Bakker
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 34Simons

Lille

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Maignan
  • 3Embaló DjalóBooked at 90mins
  • 6José FonteBooked at 4mins
  • 5Botman
  • 28Mandava
  • 18Renato SanchesSubstituted forYilmazat 73'minutes
  • 21AndréBooked at 87mins
  • 24Soumaré
  • 7Bamba
  • 9DavidSubstituted forWeahat 35'minutes
  • 10IkonéSubstituted forBradaricat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Karnezis
  • 11de Araújo Guimarães Neto
  • 17Yilmaz
  • 19Lihadji
  • 22Weah
  • 29Bradaric
  • 34Innocenti
  • 35Ascone
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLille
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lille 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lille 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Domagoj Bradaric.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

  6. Post update

    Reinildo (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Lille. Domagoj Bradaric replaces Jonathan Ikoné.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Lille. Jonathan Ikoné tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.

  9. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Tiago Djaló (Lille).

  10. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tiago Djaló (Lille).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  14. Booking

    Benjamin André (Lille) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).

  17. Booking

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Reinildo (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille31199351193266
2PSG31203867224563
3Monaco31195764382662
4Lyon30179459302960
5Lens3013984642448
6Marseille3012993836245
7Rennes30128103733444
8Montpellier30128104849-144
9Metz31119113636042
10Angers30117123343-1040
11Nice30116133941-239
12Reims30911103636038
13Bordeaux30106143238-636
14Brest30105154353-1035
15Strasbourg3096153744-733
16Saint-Étienne3089133046-1633
17Lorient3078153654-1829
18Nîmes3085173056-2629
19Nantes30513123146-1528
20Dijon3029192051-3115
View full French Ligue 1 table

