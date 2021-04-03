Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lille 1.
Lille returned to the top of Ligue 1 with a crucial victory at title rivals Paris St-Germain who had Neymar sent off in the closing stages.
Twenty-year-old Jonathan David's deflected effort opened the scoring for Lille midway through the first half.
PSG's Neymar and Lille's Tiago Djalo were both shown second yellow cards late on after a coming together.
Neymar appeared to push Djalo after the ball had gone out of play, with the Lille defender also seeing red.
The French champions, aiming for four consecutive league titles, are now three points behind Christophe Galtier's side with seven games remaining for both clubs.
Having lost their past two matches, Lille - who last won the Ligue 1 crown in 2010-11 - had seemingly opened the door to title-chasing PSG.
Les Parisiens defeated Lille 3-0 in the French Cup in March but Mauricio Pochettino's side struggled to get going at Parc des Princes.
PSG, who have now lost 10 games in all competitions this season, next face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday (20:00 BST).
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Navas
- 4KehrerSubstituted forDagbaat 64'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 22DialloBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBakkerat 64'minutes
- 8ParedesBooked at 17mins
- 27GueyeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forRafinhaat 71'minutes
- 11Di María
- 10NeymarBooked at 90mins
- 7MbappéBooked at 85mins
- 18KeanSubstituted forDraxlerat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Rafinha
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 21Herrera
- 23Draxler
- 25Bakker
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 34Simons
Lille
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Maignan
- 3Embaló DjalóBooked at 90mins
- 6José FonteBooked at 4mins
- 5Botman
- 28Mandava
- 18Renato SanchesSubstituted forYilmazat 73'minutes
- 21AndréBooked at 87mins
- 24Soumaré
- 7Bamba
- 9DavidSubstituted forWeahat 35'minutes
- 10IkonéSubstituted forBradaricat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Karnezis
- 11de Araújo Guimarães Neto
- 17Yilmaz
- 19Lihadji
- 22Weah
- 29Bradaric
- 34Innocenti
- 35Ascone
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lille 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Domagoj Bradaric.
Post update
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Reinildo (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Domagoj Bradaric replaces Jonathan Ikoné.
Post update
Offside, Lille. Jonathan Ikoné tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Tiago Djaló (Lille).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tiago Djaló (Lille).
Post update
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Benjamin André (Lille) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).
Booking
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Reinildo (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.